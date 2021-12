Lala Kent has really had her whole world turned upside down in a matter of months. The end of her engagement to (now ex) fiancé Randall Emmett seemed to be a surprise, even to her. The Vanderpump Rules star admitted that she was “blindsided.” So she quickly got to work breaking ties with him. Lala deleted […] The post Lala Kent Hints At Departure From Vanderpump Rules After Feeling “Alone” At Reunion Taping; Says Raquel Leviss Is Only Cast Member Reached Out To Her appeared first on Reality Tea.

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO