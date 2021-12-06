ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

New York City sets Covid vaccine mandate for all private employers

The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iX21r_0dFGgdFc00
A person walks in front of a Covid vaccine site in Brooklyn, New York.

All private employers in New York City will have to require workers to be vaccinated against Covid-19, the mayor announced on Monday, imposing one of the most aggressive vaccine rules in the nation.

The move by Bill de Blasio comes as cases are climbing again in the US and the worrisome Omicron variant is gaining a toehold in New York and elsewhere.

“We in New York City have decided to use a pre-emptive strike to really do something bold to stop the further growth of Covid and the dangers it’s causing to all of us,” he said.

De Blasio, a Democrat with just weeks left in office, said the mandate will take effect on 27 December.

Speaking on MSNBC, he said the move was aimed at staving off a surge of infections amid holiday gatherings and as cold weather drives more people indoors, where the virus is more likely to spread.

Vaccine mandates across states and cities vary widely, with some states resisting any and others requiring shots for government employees or certain sectors that run a particularly high risk, such as healthcare workers.

But most officials have not announced mandates reaching as far into the private sector, nor mandates covering so many people.

Joe Biden sought to impose a similar mandate nationally, applying to businesses with 100 or more workers, but federal courts have put that on hold ahead of a 4 January deadline.

De Blasio said he expected his new mandate to survive any legal challenges. A spokesperson for the mayor said it would apply to roughly 184,000 businesses in the city, which has a population of 8.8 million.

Vaccinations are already required for hospital and nursing home workers and for city employees including teachers, police officers and firefighters. A vaccination mandate for employees of private and religious schools was announced last week.

Also, the mayor announced that anyone 12 or older who wants to dine indoors at a restaurant, go to a gym or see a show will have to produce proof of receiving two shots of the vaccine, up from the current requirement of one. In addition, proof of at least one shot will be required of children aged five to 11, de Blasio said.

De Blasio, who has indicated he may run for governor of New York next year, has sought to portray himself as a national leader in the fight against Covid-19.

The mandate will take effect days before another Democrat, Eric Adams, is due to be sworn in as mayor. Evan Thies, a spokesman for Adams, said the mayor-elect “will evaluate this mandate and other Covid strategies when he is in office and make determinations based on science, efficacy and the advice of health professionals”.

Representative Lee Zeldin, a Republican from Long Island who is seeking the GOP nomination for governor, called the new vaccine requirement a “job-killing, small business-suppressing mandate”.

Zeldin called De Blasio “a far-left, lame duck politician, who is anti-business, one-dimensional, unaccountable, not bright and has a perpetual ‘I always know best’ attitude’ … the worst mayor in America”.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bill De Blasio
Person
Lee Zeldin
bloomberglaw.com

Hospital Workers Rejected at Supreme Court on Vaccine Mandate

Massachusetts hospital workers asked court for emergency stay. Justices so far haven’t intervened against vaccine mandates. A U.S. Supreme Court justice turned away a request from eight Mass General Brigham Inc. workers for a religious exemption from the Massachusetts hospital system’s requirement that they be vaccinated against Covid-19. Justice. Stephen...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York City#Vaccinations#Federal Court#Covid 19 Vaccine#Omicron#Democrat#Msnbc
CBS New York

Harlem Residents Protest Placement Of Supervised Injection Site

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Hundreds of people protested the placement of a new supervised injection site in Harlem on Saturday. An overdose prevention center opened there in November near 126th Street and Park Avenue. A second center opened on West 180th Street in Washington Heights. Users are allowed to use whatever drug they bring with them inside the site. Trained staff provide clean needles, administer Naloxone if needed and provide options for addiction treatment. The goal of the centers is to save lives, but residents have concerns. “We have too many here. They need to be spread throughout New York City and not all dumped into Harlem,” Harlem resident Syderia Asberry-Chresfield said. “When I walk out of my apartment building in the morning, I see needles all over the street. My son shouldn’t have that,” Harlem resident Julia Fishman said. Protesters believe the majority of people using the program come from other parts of the city and want the centers to be more spread out throughout the city.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association Speaks Out Against Vaccine Mandate After Filing Lawsuit Against Mayor

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The union representing New York City’s corrections officers is speaking out against the city’s vaccine mandate. The Correction Officers’ Benevolent Association filed a lawsuit against Mayor Bill de Blasio over his vaccine mandate for city workers. The union says the mandate comes at a time when they are in a serious staffing crisis and hundreds of correction officers are out on leave without pay. “Our jails are extremely unsafe and to put hundreds of officers out on leave without pay, it just makes a more unsafe situation, like pouring gasoline on a fire that’s already ignited,” COBA President Benny Boscio said. The union is calling for the testing option to be restored immediately so that officers can return to work. The Department of Correction called the 12-hour shifts temporary, explaining they would end when more correction officers get vaccinated.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Vanity Fair

Republicans: Let People Die of COVID or So Help Us We’ll Shut Down the Government

It’s hard to say what’s more idiotic: The possibility the GOP could shut down the federal government, or the reason they’re threatening to do so. Lawmakers are facing a Friday deadline to fund the government, with Democrats and Republicans currently at loggerheads over how long to kick the can down the road. Democrats want to pass a continuing resolution, or short-term spending bill, that would push off a debate over funding until next year. But a group of Senate Republicans, with support from their House colleagues, are preparing to complicate things further. According to Politico, a cadre of conservatives are threatening to shut down the government to keep Joe Biden’s COVID vaccination requirements on businesses from taking effect.
CONGRESS & COURTS
mediaite.com

Peggy Noonan Says the Good News for ‘Dead’ Kamala Harris Is That ‘Expectations Are Low’ for Her

Wall Street Journal columnist and former speechwriter for President Ronald Reagan, Peggy Noonan, offered some leadership advice to Vice President Kamala Harris on Thursday. The subtitle on Noonan’s column warned that Harris’ “shaky standing is a danger to the country given the position she could fill” — referencing Harris’ abysmally low approval ratings and lackluster political clout. Noonan’s central thesis is that Harris “needs to get serious” for the good of the country, in the event she were to become president.
U.S. POLITICS
Fortune

Red states are paying employees to remain unvaccinated by tweaking unemployment laws

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As the U.S. prepares to enter its third year in the clutch of a relentless virus that has already taken the lives of 800,000 people, a group of Republican governors is sending a clear message to COVID anti-vaxxers in their states: We’ll pay you to remain unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Michael Nesmith obituary

Being the member of the Monkees dubbed “the Smart One” was not an unqualified blessing for Michael Nesmith, who has died aged 78 of heart failure. As the songwriterly intellectual of the hugely successful 1960s pop group, he was deeply frustrated by the shallowness of teen idoldom. Throughout...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Guardian

The Guardian

78K+
Followers
39K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy