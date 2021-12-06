Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County PERIODS OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT Light rain and snow showers continue across the area this afternoon with snow levels around 3,500 to 4,000 feet. Snow levels should be above 3500 feet in the north and above 4,500 feet in the south. Steadier precipitation will move in tonight ahead of another cold front, resulting in heavy mountain snow along the highest portions of highway 36 and highway 3 in Trinity County. As the cold front moves through on Monday, snow levels will lower. Snow levels will drop below 2000 feet in the afternoon across Humboldt and Del Norte County. That will allow for heavy snow around Berry Summit and Collier Tunnel. Monday night snow levels will continue to fall as snow showers diminish. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.

