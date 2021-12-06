ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Brooks Range by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-06 14:34:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-07 06:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Northeastern Brooks Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Rain will continue to transition to snow with light accumulations. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 14:15:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-14 05:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total three day snow accumulations of 4 to 12 inches, with locally higher amounts near peaks and ridgelines. Winds will gust as high as 35 MPH. Additional snow accumulations are also likely in the Tuesday to Wednesday time period, and warnings or advisories may be extended. * WHERE...The Lost River Range and Frank Church Wilderness, including Clayton. * WHEN...Through 5 AM MST Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected early Sunday morning, and again Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. In addition to falling snow, areas of blowing snow will also be possible. Commutes will likely be impacted.
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Nye County, Northwestern Nye County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeastern Nye County; Northwestern Nye County; Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY ABOVE 6500 FEET WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY BELOW 6500 FEET * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning above 6500 feet, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 inches to over 2 feet, increasing with elevation. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory below 6500 feet, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 7 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Lander County and Southern Eureka County, Northwestern Nye County and Northeastern Nye County. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult if not impossible at higher elevations. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.
EUREKA COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. * WHERE...Ruby Mountains and East Humboldt Range. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel impacts are likely along secret pass. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Whiteout conditions possible at times at the higher mountain passes. Roads likely become snow covered or impassable at times.
ELKO COUNTY, NV
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Frank Church Wilderness, Lost River Range by NWS

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 16:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-14 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state of California can be obtained by calling 1-800-GAS-ROAD. Target Area: Northeastern Mendocino Interior; Northern Lake County; Northwestern Mendocino Interior; Southeastern Mendocino Interior; Southern Lake County PERIODS OF HEAVY MOUNTAIN SNOW LATE TONIGHT THROUGH MONDAY NIGHT Light rain and snow showers continue across the area this afternoon with snow levels around 3,500 to 4,000 feet. Snow levels should be above 3500 feet in the north and above 4,500 feet in the south. Steadier precipitation will move in tonight ahead of another cold front, resulting in heavy mountain snow along the highest portions of highway 36 and highway 3 in Trinity County. As the cold front moves through on Monday, snow levels will lower. Snow levels will drop below 2000 feet in the afternoon across Humboldt and Del Norte County. That will allow for heavy snow around Berry Summit and Collier Tunnel. Monday night snow levels will continue to fall as snow showers diminish. Some minor accumulations will be possible at elevations as low as 1,000 feet by Tuesday morning. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MONDAY TO 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. * WHERE...Northwestern Mendocino Interior, Northeastern Mendocino Interior, Southeastern Mendocino Interior, Northern Lake and Southern Lake Counties. * WHEN...From 4 PM Monday to 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
GLENN COUNTY, CA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with additional accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the Siskiyou Mountains of extreme southeast Josephine county, including Greyback Rd. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the Siskiyou Mountains of southern Jackson county and the Southern Oregon Cascades. This includes Siskiyou Summit of I-5, highways 140 and 66 and Lake of the Woods. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 13:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston .Gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County this afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
