Environment

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-12-08 02:40:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-09 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Western Arctic Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Flathead, Mission Valleys by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 10:58:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Flathead, Mission Valleys WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST TODAY * WHAT...Snow. Rain will continue to transition to snow with light accumulations. * WHERE...Flathead Lake, Flathead Valley, Mission Valley, and Polson. * WHEN...Until noon MST today. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Southern Campbell, Weston by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 13:22:00 MST Expires: 2021-12-12 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas. Road conditions are available on your smartphone from the 5 1 1 app for your state. Target Area: Southern Campbell; Weston .Gusty southwest winds combined with recent snowfall will create areas of blowing snow and low visibility across southern Campbell County and western parts of Weston County this afternoon. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Southern Campbell County and the Weston County Plains. * WHEN...Until 5 PM MST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
CBS Philly

Wind Advisory Issued As Heavy Rain Pushes Through Tri-State Area

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An approaching cold front will likely bring rain, scattered thunderstorms and possibly some strong winds over the course of the next few hours, before clearing the region heading into the early morning hours of Sunday. There is a wind advisory for the entire region until 1 a.m. Sunday. The concern will be the highest from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday across eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey. For Philadelphia and the immediate suburbs, the worst of the thunderstorms will come between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. During this time, there will likely be brief periods of heavy rain and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 05:01:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-12 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Snow. Snow level at or above 1500 feet, with total snow accumulations 2 to 6 inches. * WHERE...In Washington, Willapa Hills. In Oregon, Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BENTON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with additional accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the Siskiyou Mountains of extreme southeast Josephine county, including Greyback Rd. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the Siskiyou Mountains of southern Jackson county and the Southern Oregon Cascades. This includes Siskiyou Summit of I-5, highways 140 and 66 and Lake of the Woods. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Okanogan Valley, Western Okanogan County by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-13 01:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 11:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Okanogan Valley; Western Okanogan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM PST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations 3 to 5 inches Methow Valley, 5 to 7 inches Loup Loup Pass area, and 1 to 3 inches Okanogan Valley. * WHERE...Mazama, Disautel Pass, Brewster, Omak, Methow, Bridgeport, Nespelem, Twisp, Loup Loup Pass, Oroville, Okanogan, Conconully, and Winthrop. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM PST Monday. Additional accumulations are possible Monday afternoon and evening. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, including the Monday morning commute.
OKANOGAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 15:15:00 AKST Expires: 2021-12-13 00:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT AKST TONIGHT * WHAT...Blowing snow with low visibility occuring. Plan difficult travel conditions at times. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. Visibility one half mole or less at times. * WHERE...Eastern Beaufort Sea Coast. * WHEN...Until midnight tonight. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds gusting as high as 40 mph will cause areas of blowing and drifting snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS A Winter Weather Advisory for blowing snow means periods of blowing snow will cause travel difficulties. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
ENVIRONMENT

