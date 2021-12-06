Winter Weather Advisory issued for Western Arctic Coast by NWS

Effective: 2021-12-12 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-13 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: * Travel is strongly discouraged because of dangerous conditions. * If you must travel, keep tire chains, a flashlight, blankets, food, water, medications, and a fully charged phone with you. * The safest place during a winter storm is indoors. * A Winter Storm Warning means that severe winter weather is occurring, and poses a threat to life and property. Take protective action now. * See https://www.tripcheck.com for latest road conditions. Target Area: Siskiyou Mountains and Southern Oregon Cascades WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST MONDAY WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 PM PST MONDAY * WHAT...For the Winter Storm Warning, heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 12 to 18 inches. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow with additional accumulations of 8 to 12 inches. * WHERE...For the Winter Storm Warning, the Siskiyou Mountains of extreme southeast Josephine county, including Greyback Rd. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the Siskiyou Mountains of southern Jackson county and the Southern Oregon Cascades. This includes Siskiyou Summit of I-5, highways 140 and 66 and Lake of the Woods. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 10 PM this evening to 10 PM PST Monday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 10 PM PST Monday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 14 HOURS AGO