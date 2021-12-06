ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Central’s Caitlin Grenfell Signs with Casper College for Soccer

By Frank Gambino
WyoPreps
WyoPreps
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cheyenne Central soccer player Caitlyn Grenfell has signed on with the Casper College women's program. Grenfell plays the midfield position for in addition to her high school play, she also competes...

Related
WyoPreps

PhotoFest! Casper Basketball Tournament

Casper played host to one of the season-opening basketball tournaments over the weekend. The visiting teams made it to town before the weather changed course and there were some very competitive games. Kelly Walsh and Natrona were the hosts with Rock Springs, Green River, Laramie, and Cheyenne South making the trip to the Oil City.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

Gillette’s Reilly Wilson Signs With University of Providence

Campbell County distance runner Reilly Wilson will continue her cross country career at the University of Providence in Great Falls, Montana. Reilly displayed marked improvement from her freshman year to her senior year. At the 2021 State Championships in Ethete, Wilson placed 7th in the 4A race with a time of 19.42.76 and placed 3rd at the 4A East regional race. As a junior, Wilson placed 19th at the state meet with a time of 20.14.58. and as a sophomore in 2019, she placed 24th in the 4A championship race in 21.01.84. Wilson also qualified for the state meet as a freshman and placed 27th in 20.35.91.
GILLETTE, WY
WyoPreps

Jordan Stoddard of Southeast Signs with S.D. State for Track

Jordan Stoddard of Southeast has enjoyed a remarkable track career at the prep level and will take those skills to the Division 1 college level at South Dakota State in Brookings. Stoddard had a fantastic State Track Meet back in May as she set the 1A record in the long jump at 19 feet 4 and a quarter inches to win the state title. She also won the 1A high jump at 5-4, which was 5 inches better than the 2nd place competitor. On the track at the 2021 State Meet, Stoddard took 2nd in the 1A 100 meters in 13,38 and 2nd in the 200 in 27.65.
SPORTS
WyoPreps

Cheyenne’s Bradley Feezer Commits to Nebraska for Baseball

Cheyenne Post 6 pitcher Bradley Feezer is an early commit to the University of Nebraska program for the class of 2023. The young man was dominant on the mound for Cheyenne Post 6 in the 2021 state championship season with a 14-3 record. His ERA was a remarkable 0.73 with 141 strikeouts and just 26 walks. At 6-6, 220 pounds, he has an imposing physique on the mound and opposing teams hit less than .200 against him.
NEBRASKA STATE
WyoPreps

Sheridan’s Colson Coon is the Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year in 2021

Sheridan junior Colson Coon has been selected the 2021-22 Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year. In its 37th year of honoring the nation’s best high school athletes, The Gatorade Company announced the winner on Tuesday. Coon is the ninth Gatorade Wyoming Football Player of the Year to be chosen from Sheridan High School. He’s also the second member of his family to win this award, joining his older brother Garrett, who won it in 2019.
WYOMING STATE
WyoPreps

Central’s Taylor Gebhart Signs with Lake Region St. for Softball

Cheyenne Central's Taylor Gebhart will continue her softball career at Lake Region State in North Dakota. Gebhart was an all-state selection this past season as Central placed 2nd at the state tournament and Gebhart pitched in both the semi-finals and the state championship game. On the season in the circle, she threw 22 and 2 thirds innings with 26 strikeouts. She was used as a utility player when she wasn't pitching.
SPORTS
WyoPreps

Cheyenne’s Colter McAnelly Commits to Utah for Baseball

Cheyenne Post 6 baseball player Colter McAnelly has committed to the University of Utah for baseball. McAnelly plays shortstop and pitched for the Sixers and on the mound this past season. he was 7-1 with 10 starts and a phenomenal earned run average of 1.36. In the Northwest Regional, McAnelly struck out 11 and retired 17 batters in a row in their game with Helena. Montana.
UTAH STATE
WyoPreps

Wyoming Coaches Association Fall Sports Coach of the Year Awards for 2021

The Wyoming Coaches Association has released the list of coaches that earned ‘Coach of the Year’ honors for the 2021-22 Fall Sports’ Season. These coaches are scheduled to be honored at the WCA Hall of Fame and Awards Banquet next July at the Ramkota Hotel in Casper. The selection of the ‘Coach of the Year’ honor is chosen by fellow WCA coaches.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

WyoPreps Coaches and Media Preseason Basketball Rankings for 2022

The high school basketball season for 2021-22 begins this week. The preseason WyoPreps Coaches and Media Basketball Polls are here. Six of the eight defending state champions start the new season at the top of their respective division. There are two teams that finished runner-up in the 2020-21 season that is the preseason choice among the voters.
BASKETBALL
WyoPreps

Wyoming High School Wrestling Week 1 Scoreboard 2021

The first week of the 2021-22 Wyoming High School Wrestling season is here. All events and schedules will be tentative and subject to change. If you see something missing from one of the schedules, please email david@wyopreps.com. Thursday, Dec. 9. Sheridan vs. Worland, 4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. Braves Brawl...
HIGH SCHOOL
WyoPreps

Worland Warriors Basketball 2022 Previews [VIDEOS]

The Worland High School basketball teams are looking to stay towards the top of Class 3A in the upcoming 2021-22 season. The second stop on the WyoPreps preseason basketball tour to the northwest part of the state, our David Settle had an opportunity to stop and chat with players and coaches in the Warriors’ programs.
WORLAND, WY
WyoPreps

Riverside Rebels Basketball Previews 2022 [VIDEOS]

Both Riverside High School basketball teams are looking to make strides forward as they prepare to start a new high school basketball season. The third stop on the WyoPreps preseason basketball tour took us to Basin for our David Settle to visit with players and coaches in both Riverside programs.
HIGH SCHOOL
WyoPreps

Thermopolis Bobcats Basketball Previews 2022 [VIDEOS]

Both Thermopolis Bobcat basketball teams are looking for a fresh start in the 2021-22 high school basketball season. On the WyoPreps basketball tour to the northwest part of the state, our David Settle had an opportunity to stop and chat with players and coaches in the Bobcats’ programs. The Thermopolis...
THERMOPOLIS, WY
WyoPreps

Kelly Walsh’s Elayna Chafee Signs With UW for Track

Kelly Walsh athlete Elayna Chafee has committed to the University of Wyoming for track and field. She is the 2021 4A state champion in the triple jump with a winning leap of 38 feet 10 and quarter inches. That mark was the Best of the Best at the State Track Meet and she won the event by 5 inches. She placed 3rd at the state meet in the long jump at 17-9.25 and earned all-state honors. Her sophomore season was scratched due to the pandemic but she took 5th as a freshman in the triple jump at 35-10. She was one of just 2 freshmen that season to make the finals of that event.
CASPER, WY
WyoPreps

Emma Gonzoles of Burns Signs with South Dakota State

Emma Gonzoles of Burns will continue her distance running career at Division 1 South Dakota State in Brookings. Gonzoles ran cross country for the combined Burns-Pine Bluffs team and took 3rd at the 3A State Championships back in October with a time is 19.49.75. She took 8th at the state meet as a junior in 20..47.7 with a 24th place finish in her sophomore season and 39th as a freshman.
SPORTS
WyoPreps

Here’s Our 4A Volleyball Recap

The winter sports season is right around the corner so while we have a chance, let's look back at the 4A volleyball season with the State Tournament participants. Laramie repeated as the state champs in this classification with a 3 sets to none win over Kelly Walsh in that title match. University of Florida bound Alexis Stuckey was too much for the Trojans and took much for all of her opponents. She is a rare 4-time all-state selection but wasn't a one-woman team by any stretch. The Plainsmen had 3 other players named all-state in Taylor Tyser, Anna Gatlin, and Maddy Stuckey. Gatlin and Maddy Stukey were back-to-back all-state picks as Laramie went 32-2 this season. They'll lose 5 seniors heading to next season but Tyser and Maddy Stuckey return.
VOLLEYBALL
