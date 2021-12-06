Central’s Caitlin Grenfell Signs with Casper College for Soccer

The winter sports season is right around the corner so while we have a chance, let's look back at the 4A volleyball season with the State Tournament participants. Laramie repeated as the state champs in this classification with a 3 sets to none win over Kelly Walsh in that title match. University of Florida bound Alexis Stuckey was too much for the Trojans and took much for all of her opponents. She is a rare 4-time all-state selection but wasn't a one-woman team by any stretch. The Plainsmen had 3 other players named all-state in Taylor Tyser, Anna Gatlin, and Maddy Stuckey. Gatlin and Maddy Stukey were back-to-back all-state picks as Laramie went 32-2 this season. They'll lose 5 seniors heading to next season but Tyser and Maddy Stuckey return.
