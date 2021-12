For exclusive access to all of our fitness, gear, adventure, and travel stories, plus discounts on trips, events, and gear, sign up for Outside+ today. I didn’t grow up hunting, but like many of my outdoorsy peers in recent years, I found myself drawn to the sport for a variety of reasons. The ideas of new adventures and being closer to the food I consume were big ones, not to mention the fact that hunting combines many of the things I already loved to do: camp, hike, and be out in the woods.

HOBBIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO