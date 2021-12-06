SolGold drills 722 metres of 0.66% CuEq in Ecuador

GlobalData’s latest report, Ecuador Exploration & Production, 2021, indicates that Ecuador’s total production peaks in 2022, increasing from 483 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (mboed) in 2020 to 527 mboed before declining 3.6% by 2025 to 508 mboed. Production stems mainly from onshore projects in the Oriente Basin and is driven by conventional oil and heavy oil fields. Conventional oil fields accounted for approximately 77% of crude oil and condensate production in 2020 where production decreases 4% from 393 thousand barrels per day (mbd) in 2022 to 376 mbd in 2025. Heavy oil projects help mitigate the country’s liquids decline, responsible for the crude oil growth seen in Ecuador in 2024, increasing 20% over 2020 to 135 mbd in 2024. Production then declines relatively slowly at 3% by 2025 to 131 mbd. Natural gas production steeply declines 37% over the next 5 years from 130 million cubic million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) in 2020 to 82 mmcfd by 2025.

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 10 DAYS AGO