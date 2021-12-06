ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

SolGold drills 722 metres of 0.66% CuEq in Ecuador

By Staff Writer
resourceworld.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolGold [SOLG-TSX, LSE] on Monday released impressive drilling results from its wholly-owned Porvenir project in Ecuador. The Porvenir project is located in Zamora Chinchipe province, southern Ecuador and contains copper-gold mineralisation that is indicative of a well-preserved, vertically extensive porphyry system. The project covers 244 square kilometres on four concessions and...

resourceworld.com

resourceworld.com

Alpha Exploration drills 95 metres of 1.3 g/t AuEq at Kerkasha, Eritrea

Alpha Exploration Ltd. [ALEX-TSXV] reported results of recent diamond and reverse circulation drilling at the Anagulu gold-copper porphyry prospect part of the company’s Kerkasha project in Eritrea, Africa. Highlights include four drill holes with significant intervals up to 95 metres of gold-copper-silver mineralization, expanding the known strike length of...
resourceworld.com

First Energy drills 7 metres of 1.12% Li2O at Augustus property, Quebec

First Energy Metals Ltd. [FE-CSE; ASKDF-OTC; A2JC89-FSE] reported results of drill hole LC21-09 at its Augustus lithium property, Quebec. The drill hole intersected a 39-metre spodumene pegmatite in which a seven-metre-wide zone assayed 1.12% lithium oxide (Li2O) at 11 metres drilled depth. Spodumene is the hard rock mineral of lithium. The phase 2 drill program began December 6. The drilling company completed 5,847.15 metres of phase 1 drilling on the property and is again contracted for this work.
resourceworld.com

Wallbridge drills 21.15 metres of 3.84 g/t gold at Fenelon, Quebec

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. [WM-TSX; WLBMF-OTC; WC7-FSE] reported further positive assay results from its resource drill program on its 100%-owned Fenelon gold property located along the Detour-Fenelon gold trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Quebec. Assay results are from drill holes that were part of the company’s drill program...
resourceworld.com

Omai Gold Mines drills 6 metres of 15.2 g/t gold at Omai project, Guyana

Omai Gold Mines Corp. [OMG-TSXV] completed the 2021 drilling program on the Wenot gold deposit at its 100%-owned Omai project in Guyana. Drilling commenced in late November on the Broccoli Hill target area. Results for the final three diamond drill holes at Wenot are reported, with highlights including 15.2 g/t gold over 6.0 metres, 1.38 g/t over 16.5 metres and 1.8 g/t over 13.5 metres in hole 21ODD-024 (Section 305730E); 2.3 g/t gold over 10.5 metres in hole 21ODD-025 (Section 305300E); and 2.12 g/t gold over 10.5 metres and 1.15 g/t over 19.5 metres in hole 21ODD-026 (Section 305840E).
resourceworld.com

Saville and Commerce drill 20.4 metres of 0.72% Nb2O5 (niobium) at Miranna, Quebec

Saville Resources Inc. [SRE-TSXV] and Commerce Resources Corp. [CCE-TSXV; CMRZF-OTC; D7H-FSE] reported sample assay results for the maiden drill holes (EC21-178, 179, 180 and 181) completed at the Miranna prospect as part of their 2021 diamond drill program at their niobium claim group property, located in northern Quebec. The 2021...
resourceworld.com

Aurania drills 2 metres of 12% zinc, 61 g/t gallium at Lost Cities, Ecuador

Aurania Resources Ltd.’s [ARU-TSXV; AUIAF-OTCQB] drilling from hole 4 at Tiria-Shimpia has returned a high-grade intercept of 12% zinc (approximately 273 lbs/tonne), 5 g/t silver and 61 g/t gallium over 2.0 metres. The drill intercept is from a 5.5-kilometre-long area of elevated metal values in soil, one of many...
resourceworld.com

Surge Copper Intersects 46 metres of 1.7% CuEq including 10 metres of 3.6% CuEq In Exploration Drilling at the Seel Breccia Zone

Surge Copper Corp. (TSXV: SURG) (OTCQX: SRGXF) (Frankfurt: G6D2) (“Surge” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce complete assay results for 11 holes from the Seel Breccia Zone at the Company’s 100% owned Ootsa Property in central British Columbia. The Seel Breccia Zone is located 200 metres north of the East Seel deposit and is known to contain high-grade copper and silver mineralization that extends from surface along a series of steeply dipping brecciated zones. Drilling during the summer program encountered this style of breccia mineralization in a stepout to the north of the known zone, and this release contains the first of several batches of results from follow-up exploration drilling in this area.
resourceworld.com

Rover Metals drills 6.4 metres of 4.63 g/t gold at Cabin project, Northwest Territories

Rover Metals Corp. [ROVR-TSXV; ROVMF-OTCQB] provided an update on its phase 2 exploration program at its 100%-owned Cabin gold project 110 km northwest of Yellowknfe, Northwest Territories, Canada. The focus of the Phase 2 Exploration Program was to discover and delineate new gold zones along the Bugow Iron Formation, the controlling structure for gold at the Cabin Gold Project.
resourceworld.com

Satori drills 5.8 metres of 47.56 g/t gold at Tartan Lake, Manitoba

Satori Resources Inc. [BUD-TSXV; STRRF-OTC] reported additional results from the completed phase 1 drill program at the 100% owned Tartan Lake property, near Flin Flon, Manitoba. TLMZ21-11 and TLMZ21-12 both targeted the down plunge continuation of the Main zone mineralization, approximately 100 metres to the west of TLMZ21-01 (4.15 metres...
resourceworld.com

Juggernaut drills 5.5 metres of 14.31 g/t AuEq on Goldilocks discovery, British Columbia

Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. [JUGR-TSXV; JUGRF-OTC] reported results from its 2021 inaugural diamond drill program on its 100%-controlled Gold Star property situated along the central coast of British Columbia. A total of five shallow exploratory holes were drilled, all of which intersected significant widths of high-grade gold/polymetallic mineralization in quartz-chlorite-sulphide veins...
offshore-technology.com

Ecuador Exploration and Production Outlook

GlobalData’s latest report, Ecuador Exploration & Production, 2021, indicates that Ecuador’s total production peaks in 2022, increasing from 483 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (mboed) in 2020 to 527 mboed before declining 3.6% by 2025 to 508 mboed. Production stems mainly from onshore projects in the Oriente Basin and is driven by conventional oil and heavy oil fields. Conventional oil fields accounted for approximately 77% of crude oil and condensate production in 2020 where production decreases 4% from 393 thousand barrels per day (mbd) in 2022 to 376 mbd in 2025. Heavy oil projects help mitigate the country’s liquids decline, responsible for the crude oil growth seen in Ecuador in 2024, increasing 20% over 2020 to 135 mbd in 2024. Production then declines relatively slowly at 3% by 2025 to 131 mbd. Natural gas production steeply declines 37% over the next 5 years from 130 million cubic million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) in 2020 to 82 mmcfd by 2025.
resourceworld.com

HighGold drills 2.3 metres of 11.43 g/t gold at Difficult Creek, Alaska

HighGold Mining Inc. [HIGH-TSXV; HGGOF-OTCQX] reported drill results for six additional holes from the Difficult Creek (DC) prospect, located 4 km northeast of the company’s 750,000-ounce indicated 10.9-g/t gold-equivalent (AuEq) JT deposit mineral resource. Difficult Creek is one of several regional prospects being explored by HighGold on the 100%-owned district-scale Johnson Tract project in south-central Alaska.
resourceworld.com

Nighthawk drills 20.5 metres of 3.21 g/t gold at Cass Zone, Northwest Territories

Nighthawk Gold Corp. [NHK-TSX; MIMZF-OTCQX] reported assay results for 29 drill holes (totaling 5,269 metres) at the western extension of the Cass zone, located approximately 15 km southwest of the Colomac centre. Nighthawk has 100% ownership of a district-scale land position within the Indin Lake Greenstone Belt, located approximately 200 km north of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, Canada.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Fury Drills 13.93 g/t Gold over 10 Metres at Committee Bay Project in Nunavut

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / Fury Gold Mines Limited (TSX:FURY)(NYSE American:FURY) ('Fury' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from the Three Bluffs deposit expansion drilling at its Committee Bay project in the Kitikmeot region of Nunavut. Drill hole 21TB-152 drilled 120 metres (m) down dip from the currently defined resource at Three Bluffs targeting a prominent geophysical conductor. The hole intersected three discrete zones of high-grade gold mineralization over a 30m drill width, including 10.0m of 13.93 g/t gold, 3.0m of 18.67 g/t gold and 1.0m of 23.2 g/t gold (Figure 1).
resourceworld.com

Trilogy Metals drills 24.94 metres of 3.55% CuEq at Arctic project, Alaska, shares up

Trilogy Metals Inc. [TMQ-TSX, NYSE American] reported the first drilling results from the 2021 summer field season at the Arctic project, part of the Upper Kobuk mineral projects (UKMP) in northwestern Alaska managed by Ambler Metals LLC, the joint venture operating company equally owned by Trilogy and South32 Ltd. [SOUHY-ASX, LSE, Jo’burg, OTC].
resourceworld.com

Western Copper drills 1.01% CuEq over 289.6 metres

Western Copper & Gold Corp.’s [WRN-TSX, NYSE American] on Monday released new drill results from its 100%-owned Casino copper-gold-molybdenum deposit in the Canadian Yukon. The latest results are from the 2021 diamond drill program, which was developed with input from Rio Tinto Plc [RIO-NYSE]. It consisted of 6,074 metres in 22 holes.
albuquerqueexpress.com

Tier One Silver Channel Samples 6 Metres of 375.1 g/t AgEq and 4 Metres of 441.7 g/t AgEq at the Hurricane Silver Project

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 9, 2021 / Tier One Silver (TSXV:TSLV)(OTCQB:TSLVF) ('Tier One' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce results from its reconnaissance channel sampling program at the Hurricane Silver project in southern Peru. The program was conducted at the Magdalena and Pampayeoc targets and focused on partially exposed silver-base metal vein corridors hosted in Ordovician siltstones of the San José Group. A total of five mineralized vein corridors were identified, with highlights including 6 metres (m) of 375.1 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq), 4 m of 441.7 g/t AgEq and 1 m of 860.4 g/t AgEq. Table 1 below summarizes results from the initial 15 channel samples taken on the project.
resourceworld.com

Equity drills 2.3 metres of 604 g/t AgEq at Silver Queen, British Columbia

Equity Metals Corp. [EQTY-TSXV; EQMEF-OTCQB] reported further high-grade silver drill intercepts in western and down dip step-outs of the Camp Vein target at the 100%-owned Silver Queen Project, central British Columbia. New highlight intercepts include a 0.5-metre interval grading 1,659 g/t silver, 0.1% copper, 1.6% lead and 0.36% zinc (1,761...
