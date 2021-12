The European Commission-proposed directives hold the power to change the lives of over 4 million platform workers across the Union. The European Commission, the executive arm of Europe, framed new rules for the gig economy companies like Deliveroo and Uber to provide workers more labor rights, protection and well as socio-economic benefits. In short, those finding work through these apps would no longer be independent contractors but direct employees of the app where their work is managed by an algorithm. A number of different job profiles like drivers’ masseuses, cleaners and couriers come under the ambit of these gig economy firms driven by the concepts of flexibility and independence.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO