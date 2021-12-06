Munich Re and FingerMotion's Insurtech Subsidiary Form a Collaborative Research Alliance to Advance Life & Health Insurance Transformation

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / December 7, 2021 / Limitless Venture Group, Inc. (OTC PINK:LVGI) ('LVGI' or the 'Company'), a publicly traded holding company that provides its shareholders with access to investment opportunities in small and medium-sized businesses uniquely positioned for rapid growth, is pleased to announce that it has signed an LOI to acquire 100% of an Oklahoma operating grow facility with both Indoor and outdoor operations, exclusive to LVGI for 60 days from the signing of the LOI.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO