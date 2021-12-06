ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spotlight on Puffball Mushrooms

By Jonathon Engels
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough puffball mushrooms are not that well known, they are a group of commonly seen wild mushrooms that are edible and delicious. In fact, some experts say that all true puffball mushrooms are edible. That said, there are a few toxic look-alikes, some of which can cause stomach distress...

Laura Weber
5d ago

So good fried in butter with salt and pepper.Warning if you harvest all the puffballs you won't get anymore because they need to reproduce

Ronald Self
5d ago

I prefer the magic mushroom Nuevo brillo head spinners and Amazon strain 👍👍

