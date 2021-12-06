Spotlight on Puffball Mushrooms

Maitake mushrooms, also known as Grifola frondosa, Hen of the woods, or “dancing mushroom”, are edible, polypore mushrooms native to China, Europe, and North America. According to Healthline, “The mushroom is said to have gotten its name after people danced with happiness upon finding it in the wild, such are its incredible healing properties.” They grow wild in feathery clusters at the base of trees, particularly oaks, and are light brown in color. They have a strong earthy, peppery flavor, a wholesome taste, and are best when they’re served cooked. While Maitake mushrooms have been well loved in Japan and China for centuries, they have gained popularity, and are now widely available all over the United States!

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO