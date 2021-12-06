ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Endicott, NY

Renovation of Old Endicott Boys & Girls Club Gets M&T Bump

By Kathy Whyte
 6 days ago
The rehabilitation of the former Boys and Girls Club in Endicott is getting a boost from a Buffalo-based financial organization. M&T Bank has announced a $20,000 grant has been given...

Visions Federal Credit Union Donates to Habitat for Humanity

A local program that helps get lower income residents into their own homes is getting a gift from a regional Federal Credit Union with branches in the Southern Tier. Visions Federal Credit Union has announced a gift of $100,000 to 10 Habitat for Humanity affiliates, including chapters in Broome, Tompkins/Cortland and Chemung counties in the Southern Tier of New York.
Binghamton Chanukah Celebration Include Car Menorah Parade

Binghamton University’s Jewish community is again taking the celebration of Hanukkah throughout the Greater Binghamton area. Chabad of Binghamton will be again hosting the Grand Car Menorah Parade of festive cars decorated with Menorahs that will start at Hawley and Washington Streets in Downtown Binghamton Thursday, December 2 at 7 p.m. and proceed to Vestal, accompanied by a police escort, passing the Jewish Community Center and stopping outside the University Union on the Binghamton University Campus for a lighting celebration at a nine-foot-tall Menorah. The celebration will include traditional holiday treats and music.
WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

