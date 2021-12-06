Renovation of Old Endicott Boys & Girls Club Gets M&T Bump

Binghamton University’s Jewish community is again taking the celebration of Hanukkah throughout the Greater Binghamton area. Chabad of Binghamton will be again hosting the Grand Car Menorah Parade of festive cars decorated with Menorahs that will start at Hawley and Washington Streets in Downtown Binghamton Thursday, December 2 at 7 p.m. and proceed to Vestal, accompanied by a police escort, passing the Jewish Community Center and stopping outside the University Union on the Binghamton University Campus for a lighting celebration at a nine-foot-tall Menorah. The celebration will include traditional holiday treats and music.

