We brought in Thanksgiving just last week and now that it is all done just prior to Christmas we herald in our bounty of winter birds that we shall see for this cooler season. Just a few short years ago in 2015, we celebrated the rarer Lewis’s Woodpecker of the west at Lake Carl Blackwell, while this year we have become privy to the Red-naped Sapsucker, also wandering in from the same area. These recent years we have found some true sleepers in the midst of our fair state during the winter, while our rarity lists have grown longer just under less than the past decade.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 8 DAYS AGO