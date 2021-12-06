ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Good Morning from Spring Valley

By Prince Of Petworth
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThanks to Jason for sending from Spring Valley Saturday. If you spot a...

Hawks Around Town: “Death Wish Edition”

Thanks to Kathleen for sending from H Street, NE: “Unclear whether he was seeking revenge or breakfast.”. If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted it to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.
ANIMALS
Spring Valley Stagehands produce A Candle in the Window

A small group of weary travelers discover the power of the season in the Stagehands next production, A Candle in the Window, by L.Don Swartz. As a blizzard rages outside on Christmas Eve, the troubled people find themselves trapped in a lonely train station. They are forced to turn to each other for companionship and reliant upon the care of the old stationmaster, Charlie, to make them more comfortable. When the clock strikes midnight, a knock on the station door results in the appearance of seven youngsters. They’ve been drawn to the station lights from the nearby church where in secret they’ve been practicing the story of the nativity. They’ve been planning to present the story at the regular Christmas Day service, and offer to perform it for the travelers. Their light-hearted Christmas pageant offers a festive entertainment. Afterward, as the children speak to the travelers individually, they seem to have wisdom beyond their years. Each in their own quirky way, provides insight into the resolution of the individual travelers’ challenges.
SPRING VALLEY, WI
DC Open House List for This Weekend

The holiday season is here, but luckily that hasn’t slowed down the amount of open houses in the District. There are nearly 200 open houses ranging from studio condo units to multi-million luxury homes, so no matter what’s on your list to Santa, D.C. has something for everyone! Check out some of our favorites below and to see the full Open House List, click here.
REAL ESTATE
Tony Hawk
Sweet City Ride – Road Trip!

Thanks to Paul for sending from L’Enfant promenade near the new spy museum. For full functionality of this site (such as viewing comments) it is necessary to enable JavaScript. Here are the instructions how to enable JavaScript in your web browser. Double Shooting (one of whom was killed) Friday...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Missed Connection – “walking my dog in Malcolm X/Meridian Hill Park”

Saturday morning around 8:30, I was walking my dog in Malcom X/Meridian Hill Park and saw a cute guy running wearing a University of Michigan shirt. We noticed each other and made eye contact, and when I looked back up after a moment, he was still looking my way but a tree was in our way. I wish I hadn’t kept walking!”
PETS
Last Christmas Tree in Town Legend

Thanks to Leet for sending from Takoma. “If the TV next to it is any indication, this may be a bit more than 11 months old!”. Last Christmas Tree in Town is brought to you by the Friends of the White Whale Society.
WASHINGTON, DC
#Spring Valley
Today’s Rental was chosen for my love of Mount Pleasant and the plants

This rental is located in Mount Pleasant. The Craigslist ad says:. “$2,350 / 1br – 500ft2 – 1 BR/1 BA Fully Furnished Apt in Mount Pleasant – 500ft2 (Mount Pleasant) Fully furnished 1 BR/1BA apt in Mount Pleasant readily available for a flexible 6-month lease with the option to extend. This condo is located in a six unit Victorian house that is about a 5-minute walk from Mount Pleasant street, a 12-minute walk to the Columbia Heights metro, and has access to multiple S2/S4/S9 bus stops right around the corner. The unit comes fully furnished with a couch, living room chair, coffee table, bed, nightstand, electric adjustable standing desk, and a bar cart. The level of furnishings is negotiable. There is an in unit washer/dryer, and pets are allowed upon request and approval. This unit has excellent windows and is always brightly lit with a great street view. There is also a sizable shared backyard with individual garden plots. Available for showing upon request.”
ADVOCACY
Friends of the White Whale Society Presents – Winners

Thanks to Colleen for sending the great shot above from Petworth. Friends of the White Whale Society is brought to you by the team behind Last Christmas Tree in Town. You can email your sightings to [email protected]
ADVOCACY
Good Morning: Holiday BookFest slated for Dec. 11

ANDERSON — The Madison County Historical Society and Museum, 15 W. 11th St., will host its second annual Holiday BookFest on Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Available will be good used books, ranging from historical nonfiction to novels to cookbooks. Cash only. Several local authors including...
ANDERSON, IN

