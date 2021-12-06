Good Morning from Spring Valley

A small group of weary travelers discover the power of the season in the Stagehands next production, A Candle in the Window, by L.Don Swartz. As a blizzard rages outside on Christmas Eve, the troubled people find themselves trapped in a lonely train station. They are forced to turn to each other for companionship and reliant upon the care of the old stationmaster, Charlie, to make them more comfortable. When the clock strikes midnight, a knock on the station door results in the appearance of seven youngsters. They’ve been drawn to the station lights from the nearby church where in secret they’ve been practicing the story of the nativity. They’ve been planning to present the story at the regular Christmas Day service, and offer to perform it for the travelers. Their light-hearted Christmas pageant offers a festive entertainment. Afterward, as the children speak to the travelers individually, they seem to have wisdom beyond their years. Each in their own quirky way, provides insight into the resolution of the individual travelers’ challenges.

SPRING VALLEY, WI ・ 10 DAYS AGO