GCP Applied Technologies Joins Saint-Gobain in $2.3B Deal

By Tony Owusu
Street.Com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of GCP Applied Technologies (GCP) - Get GCP Applied Technologies, Inc. Report jumped on Monday after the specialty construction chemicals maker agreed to be acquired by French counterpart Saint-Gobain in a deal that values the company at about $2.3 billion. The Alpharetta, Georgia-based company will be paid $32...

www.thestreet.com

