GCP Applied Technologies Joins Saint-Gobain in $2.3B Deal

The "Self-Healing Concrete Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The global self-healing concrete market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 33% during 2021-2026. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end-use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.Self-healing concrete refers to a synthetic building material capable of automatically healing the cracks and damages. It consists of a bacterium that produces limestone, which expands into a gel to fill the gaps upon coming in contact with water and air. The concrete seals the cracks to protect the steel framework from external impacts and minimizes the risks of corrosion. It is commonly available in autogenic and autonomic self-healing variants. The autogenous variants use moisture for the healing process, whereas the autonomous variants use capsules containing additional healing agents or bacteria spores. As a result, they find extensive applications in the construction of residential, commercial, industrial and civil infrastructure.Significant growth in the construction industry across the globe is one of the key factors creating a positive outlook for the market. Furthermore, the increasing demand for environment-friendly, reliable and durable constructions, is providing a thrust to the market growth. In line with this, the widespread adoption of vascular-based healing technologies for the construction of modern buildings is also contributing to the market growth. They involve a series or network of tubes containing self-healing concrete, which are passed through the walls to reinforce the building.

CONSTRUCTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO