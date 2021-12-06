ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn Martin Becomes NYSE's 68th President

By Anuz Thapa
Cover picture for the articleLynn Martin, 45, is replacing Stacey Cunningham to become the NYSE’s new president. Martin, who is currently the president of Fixed Income & Data Services at Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) - Get Intercontinental Exchange, Inc....

