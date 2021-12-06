ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dr. Oz’s medical expertise can be double-edged, experts say

Cover picture for the articleDr. Mehmet Oz, of daytime talk show fame, officially announced his bid for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania last week, saying he’s running because “America’s heart beat is in a code red in need of a defibrillator to shock it back to life.” But some say that while he does promote some...

Daily Beast

Inside Dr. Oz’s Shameless Flip-Flop on Abortion

When the Supreme Court heard arguments last week for a case that could upend abortion rights nationwide, Mehmet Oz—the TV doctor and accused “quack” turned Republican candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania—suggested he was at peace that the Supreme Court could overturn Roe v. Wade. But only two years earlier, Oz...
Finger Lakes Times

Dr. Oz is expected to join Pennsylvania's US Senate race

WASHINGTON — Pennsylvania Republican insiders say celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz is likely to join Pennsylvania's U.S. Senate race, perhaps as soon as this week. Widely known as Dr. Oz, he has already hired top campaign aides and has reached out to some Republican political leaders in the state, according to multiple Pennsylvania Republicans familiar with the matter.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Dr. Oz's Senate candidacy could be bad news for Pa. Republicans

When Sean Parnell dropped out of the race for retiring U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey’s seat, it was as if a giant Jenga log had been removed from the Republicans’ 2022 prospects. The Republican side of the field instantly shrunk to one populated by lesser-known GOP options including a real estate developer, a former ambassador to Denmark and a hedge fund billionaire.
MSNBC

Dr. Oz would be one of many quack physicians in the Senate's history

Dr. Mehmet Oz, the controversial television host and physician, announced Tuesday that he is — for some reason — running to become a U.S. senator. If we’re being blunt, it’s a really weird choice for Oz, who has never run for any other office. He will be running for the Republican nomination in Pennsylvania, a state where he apparently doesn’t have his own home. He reportedly only let his staff know he was quitting his syndicated show about 15 minutes before his announcement went live. Politico recently quoted a Pennsylvania GOP strategist on the local vibe regarding Oz’s then-unannounced bid as saying the “pretty much universal response has been ‘LOL.’”
Popculture

Dr. Oz Officially Announces He's Running for Office

Television host Dr. Mehmet Oz announced his plans to run for the U.S. Senate seat representing Pennsylvania, which will be open as Republican Sen. Pat Toomey plans to retire. Oz, 61, made his announcement in an essay for The Washington Examiner, insisting that his medical training has "positioned me to make difficult decisions to help people in need and fight to empower my viewers." Oz has no previous political experience, although he did serve as a member of President Donald Trump's Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition.
Oprah
Claire Mccaskill
HuffingtonPost

Twitter Users Mock Dr. Oz's Decision To Run For Senate

Dr. Mehmet Oz announced Tuesday that he’s running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania, and the news is attracting a lot of Twitter mockery. Oz is entering the key midterm race as a Republican, and many Twitter users expressed skepticism that he was the right person for the job. Some pointed out the many times he has promoted medical misinformation and shilled for weight loss scams.
Daily Beast

Dr. Oz’s Sick Journey From Political Joke to Senate Candidate

On Tuesday, Dr. Mehmet Oz officially announced his plans to win election to the United States Senate. If successful, it would mean a return to the scene of what might have been the worst humiliation of his career as a pop health guru. That a celebrity best known for hawking...
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection. And to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Vaccinated People Not to Do This as Omicron Spreads

In the less than a week, a new variant of COVID has raised alarms across the world. The Omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa on Nov. 24, has already been located in more than 20 countries, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Virus experts have expressed concerns that this new version of the virus could spread more easily than the highly contagious Delta variant, which would be especially dangerous for unvaccinated individuals. But officials have also warned that Omicron may elude existing immune responses from the vaccines. Now that the first case of Omicron has been found in the U.S., experts are offering new recommendations for vaccinated people.
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued Another Major Warning to Vaccinated People

Nearly 20 states have already detected cases of a new variant of the coronavirus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Omicron has made its way to the U.S. and around 40 other countries in just two weeks, which has virus experts concerned about its transmissibility. This latest iteration of COVID also has a number of mutations that were not seen with the still-dominant Delta variant, so experts are also worried that Omicron will evade the immune response created by existing vaccines in a way that previous variants have not. Vaccinated people remain the most protected against the virus, but even these individuals might need to take further precautions amid the new variant.
SB Nation

A Study Says If You're Taking This Vitamin, Your Heart Is in Good Shape

If you’ve recently been diagnosed with high blood pressure, elevated cholesterol, or prediabetes, chances are you’re looking for ways to lower your risk of developing heart disease and preventing a heart attack or stroke. Healthcare providers agree that being physically active, eating nutritious foods, reducing stress, and maintaining a healthy weight are all important components of a heart-healthy lifestyle. The role supplements for heart health play can often be confusing.
Best Life

You're 3 Times More Likely to Get COVID After Vaccination If You Have This

By now, there's enough evidence to show that the currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection from the virus. A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in September noted that Johnson & Johnson's vaccine was 71 percent effective at preventing hospitalization from the virus, while Pfizer's and Moderna's two-dose vaccines provided 88 percent and 93 percent protection, respectively. But in the face of waning immunity over time, new variants of the virus, and specific medical conditions that may affect how the vaccines work, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people are still possible. Now, a new study has shed light on which people are much more likely to get COVID after vaccination.
