It is now December, which means conference championship games will be played all across college football this weekend as the sport's top teams look to end their seasons on a high note. For some, it is a chance to make school history and earn a bid to a respected bowl game this winter. For others, what happens on the gridiron will determine whether or not a trip to the College Football Playoff is in the cards as the race for college football's final four is perhaps as wide open as ever.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO