Drivers, you are all clear! Woot woot! Disney has officially announced that parking trams will be returning to Magic Kingdom later this month and will also return to other Walt Disney World parks throughout 2022! The trams have been sorely missed by all of us since they were shut down due to the pandemic March of last year. This will come as a huge relief to many park goers as we all know how much walking is involved at Walt Disney World. Disney Parks shared this exciting piece of news via Twitter and their other social media accounts just moments ago and naturally Disney fans all over can hardly contain their excitement.

TRAVEL ・ 10 DAYS AGO