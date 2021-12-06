ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Three more Ohio hostages released from Haiti kidnappers

By John Lynch
 6 days ago

A religious group based in Ohio has announced that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted.

The statement Monday from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to be in good spirits.”

The group provided no further details.

On Nov. 21, the religious organization announced that the 400 Mawozo gang had released the first two hostages of a group of 17 kidnapped in mid-October.

There are 12 adults and five children in the group of 16 U.S. citizens and one Canadian, including an 8-month-old.

