David Perdue: Former Senator announces official run for Georgia governor

ATLANTA — He’s made it official: Former U.S. Republican Senator David Perdue is running for Georgia governor.

In an announcement Monday morning, Perdue said he’s running for governor to “make sure Stacey Abrams is NEVER Governor of Georgia.”

Channel 2′s Richard Elliot learned from sources Sunday that Perdue was ready for a potential matchup against current governor Brian Kemp.

Vernon Jones has already announced that he will also run against Kemp for governor in the Republican primary.

Last week, Stacey Abrams announced she will run for governor again after falling short in her 2018 matchup against Kemp.

Longtime Channel 2 anchor John Pruitt said that a challenge to the incumbent Republican governor is going to make for a messy political fight in the Republican party.

“This is unprecedented, really,” Pruitt said. “On the Republican side, they’re going to be damaged. It’s going to be a tough campaign. So Stacey Abrams, of course the presumptive democratic nominee, is sitting on the side lines salivating over the prospect of watching her Republicans opponents to be tear themselves up in the primary.”

WSB-TV Political Analyst Bill Crane said he believes Perdue is running after former President Donald Trump tapped him to challenge Kemp.

“This is the Republican party, with an incumbent Governor being challenged inside the party, stoked by a former president who won’t give up the fact that he lost the 2020 general election,” Crane said. “Which means the party will still be fighting amongst themselves.”

Full Transcript of Perdue’s announcement:

I’m David Perdue. I’m running for Governor to make sure Stacey Abrams is never Governor of Georgia.

Make no mistake, Abrams will smile, lie and cheat to transform Georgia into her radical vision of a state that would look more like California or New York.

To fight back we simply have to be united. Unfortunately, today we are divided and Brian Kemp and Brad Raffensperger are to blame.

Look, I like Brian. This isn’t personal. It’s simple. He has failed all of us and cannot win in November.

Instead of protecting our elections, he caved to Abrams and cost us the Senate majority and gave Joe Biden free reign.

Think about how different it would be today if Kemp had fought Abrams first instead of fighting Trump. Kemp caved before the election and the country is paying the price today.

It’s time for a change. If our governor was ever going to fight for us, wouldn’t he have done it already?

We face an unprecedented onslaught from the woke left in Georgia and across the country. We cannot keep giving in and caving to their demands. We simply must fight back to protect Georgia.

My bold vision for our state is very simple:

Completely eliminate the state income tax, it’s time.

Make our cities and state safe again.

Take charge of our schools – put parents in charge, not the woke left.

Fight Biden’s overreaching mandates… like Florida’s doing… instead of caving to liberals in the cities.

And let me be very clear – over my dead body will we EVER give Stacy Abrams control of our elections again.

Politicians will say these common sense conservative reforms can’t be done. Well, career politicians really can’t do it them, but together, we can.

I’ve spent my life in the real world getting results and creating thousands of jobs. The values and work ethic I learned growing up in Middle Georgia have guided me all my life… and they’ll guide me as Governor.

Bonnie and I are asking for your vote, your support, and most importantly, your prayers. We hope you’ll join us for this exciting journey, and we look forward to seeing you on the campaign trail.

Thank you and God bless you.

