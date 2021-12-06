Bears notch third-place at Aransas Pass Tournament

The Otter Bantam B2 hockey team traveled to Sauk Rapids the weekend of Nov. 19 to participate in the “Storm on Ice” Bantam B2 tournament. Friday evening, the Otters drew Worthington as an opponent. An early penalty provided the perfect opportunity for a Fergus Falls lead, with Drew Johnson assisting Ruger Tonnesson on the power-play goal, his first of the season. Unfortunately, the lead would have a short shelf life, with Worthington tying the game four minutes later, and taking the lead to close the first period. In the second, that lead continued to grow, with three more unanswered goals. In the third, the Otters proved they weren’t beaten just yet, with Hayden Lappegaard making the score 5-2, assisted by Parker Thielke. But, this didn’t create the scoring streak that was hoped for, and Worthington got the next goal with three minutes to go. Parker Thielke earned the final goal of the matchup, making the final score 6-3 Worthington.

FERGUS FALLS, MN ・ 13 DAYS AGO