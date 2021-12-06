Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have a 'Massive Fight' Over Their Morning Anthem

Proud great-grandmother! Queen Elizabeth II inadvertently showed off a previously unreleased photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The monarch, 95, presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with The Queen’s Medal for Music at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, December 8. In a framed photo captured in the background of a shot from the ceremony, the queen holds Prince William and Duchess Kate’s daughter, Charlotte, now 6, in her lap, while their eldest son, George, now 8, stands behind them.
