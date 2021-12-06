ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have a 'Massive Fight' Over Their Morning Anthem

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's no surprise the official song of...

Prince William Reveals The Song Charlotte, George And Louis Go 'Crazy' Over

Prince William got especially candid on what mornings are like in his household, during an episode for the Apple Fitness+ series “Time To Walk,” which was released on Monday. The Duke of Cambridge explained how he navigates the “massive” fights that generally take place in the mornings when his children...
Carole Middleton Reveals Festive Decor for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Kate Middleton's mom, Carole, is undeniably a fun grandmother. From getting the kids involved in the garden to introducing Prince George to outdoorsman Bear Grylls (who encouraged him to eat his first ant), she's always coming up with exciting and interactive ways to engage with her royal grandchildren. And considering that she's also well known for her party supply company Party Pieces, it's only natural that her holiday decor would not only be festively chic, but also fun for the kids.
Shakira reacts to Princess Charlotte loving her song

Shakira has a royal fan! The Colombian star reacted on Sunday to news that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge ’s six-year-old daughter, Princess Charlotte loves her song “Waka Waka.” “I’m so pleased you like my music Princess Charlotte! ❣️,” Shakira tweeted. RELATED: Find out what Prince...
How royal children spend Christmas: Prince George, Princess Charlotte and more

Christmas is a special time of year for the royal family, when the Queen's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all get together to celebrate the festivities. Have you ever wondered what the youngest members of the famous family get up to when their elders are getting merry around the fireplace? It's a fun time for them too, with all those presents to open and royal cousins to play with. There are of course certain traditions to follow, as the royals stick to a similar Christmas schedule each year.
Queen Elizabeth II Subtly Shares Previously Unseen Photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte

Proud great-grandmother! Queen Elizabeth II inadvertently showed off a previously unreleased photo of Prince George and Princess Charlotte. The monarch, 95, presented concert organist Thomas Trotter with The Queen’s Medal for Music at Windsor Castle on Wednesday, December 8. In a framed photo captured in the background of a shot from the ceremony, the queen holds Prince William and Duchess Kate’s daughter, Charlotte, now 6, in her lap, while their eldest son, George, now 8, stands behind them.
Queen Elizabeth Heartbreak: Prince Charles Taking Over Monarch's Traditional Christmas Speech Amid Health Scare And Abdication Rumors? Her Majesty Unveils Adorable Snaps With Prince Charlotte And Prince George

Queen Elizabeth is said to let Prince Charles deliver her traditional Christmas speech this year. Queen Elizabeth has been raising concerns about her health after she spent a night in hospital for the first time in years in October. The palace confirmed Her Majesty’s visit in a medical center but did not provide further details about the queen’s condition nor the nature of the tests she went through.
8 adorable photos from Archie's playdate with George, Charlotte and Louis

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex now live in the US with their children but their eldest child, Archie, now two, has enjoyed some adorable playdates with his cousins, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, in the past. Perhaps the most heart-melting outing we've seen them enjoy together was...
Princess Charlotte Takes After "Granny Diana" With Her Love Of Dancing

Princess Charlotte never had the chance to meet her grandmother Princess Diana, but she most certainly lives on in her grandchildren. Especially when it comes to their morning routine. It seems Princess Charlotte has inherited a passion for dance just like Princess Diana, and it’s just so lovely to see her live on in her grandchildren this way.
Camilla Parker Bowles Reveals That She & Prince Charles Still Have a ‘Snap in Their Celery’ in Their 70s

Members of the royal family understand all too well that their positions require a lot of traveling. This past week, Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles journeyed to Jordan and Egypt as a part of their Autumn Tour, and the Duchess of Cornwall talked about the excitement of the trip, but also how traveling affects her and Prince Charles now that they're getting older.
