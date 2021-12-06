Prince George and Princess Charlotte Have a 'Massive Fight' Over Their Morning Anthem

Christmas is a special time of year for the royal family, when the Queen's children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren all get together to celebrate the festivities. Have you ever wondered what the youngest members of the famous family get up to when their elders are getting merry around the fireplace? It's a fun time for them too, with all those presents to open and royal cousins to play with. There are of course certain traditions to follow, as the royals stick to a similar Christmas schedule each year.

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO