Can You Boil Water by Lifting It to Unreasonable Heights?

By Derya Ozdemir
 6 days ago
Boiling water is easy, the expression goes "They are such a bad cook, they can't even boil water," after all. In fact, while there are some complexities behind throwing a pot of water on top of a burner, it's...

