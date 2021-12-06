Can You Boil Water by Lifting It to Unreasonable Heights?

PALESTINE – The City of Palestine is issuing a boil water notice for the 100 to 500 blocks of Avenue A, E. Main Street from Sycamore to Avenue A, and North Sycamore from E. Main to Avenue A. Officials say it’s due to pressure loss below normal. Water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for three minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source. When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials say they will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Kevin Olson at (903) 731-8483.

PALESTINE, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO