While we’ve learned to live with the algorithmic feed of Instagram which they introduced back in 2016, it’s still obviously not a very popular thing for most users who remember the chronological version. But it looks like the powers that be have finally listened to the clamor as they will be bringing back the chronological feed by early 2022. However, it will not be exactly what people are expecting that everything will go back to the way it was as it will instead be one of the options to viewing your feed on the platform.

INTERNET ・ 3 DAYS AGO