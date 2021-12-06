ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Omicron live updates: US daily death average surges

By Morgan Winsor, Emily Shapiro, Ivan Pereira, ABC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(NEW YORK) — As the COVID-19 pandemic has swept the globe, more than 5.2 million people have died from the disease worldwide, including over 790,000 Americans, according to real-time data compiled by Johns Hopkins University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering. Just 60% of the population in the United...

The Associated Press

Live updates: South Korea sets new daily infection record

SEOUL, South Korea -- South Korea has broken its daily record for coronavirus infections for a second straight day, with more than 5,200 new cases. The rapid delta-driven spread comes amid the emergence of the new omicron variant. Much remains unknown about omicron, including whether it is more contagious, as some health authorities suspect, whether it makes people more seriously ill, and whether it can thwart vaccines.
Live updates: Portugal orders measures to fight virus surge

LISBON, Portugal — Portugal is entering a so-called state of calamity -- the second this year -- to curve an upward trend in coronavirus infections despite having one of the strongest vaccination records in Europe. The state of calamity is one step below the country’s top level of alert. The...
Live updates: South Africa sees surge in virus cases

JOHANNESBURG — South Africa’s new cases of COVID-19 nearly doubled in a day, authorities reported Wednesday, signaling a dramatic surge in the country where scientists detected the omicron variant last week. New confirmed cases rose to 8,561 Wednesday from 4,373 a day earlier, according to official statistics. Scientists in South...
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
Daily Wisconsin COVID-19 Update: State Death Toll Tops 9,000

On Tuesday, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported an additional 4,917 new COVID-19 cases. The state has averaged 2,722 new cases per day in the last week. On this day last year, there were 4,652 new cases, and a 7-day average of 3,606 cases. There were 3 deaths, but...
FRIDAY UPDATES: State reports more than 4,000 confirmed coronavirus cases as daily average rises

The daily average of new coronavirus cases in Missouri has increased by more than a third over the past three days, according to state health department reporting. That number stood at 1,117 on Tuesday. Friday, it increased to 1,493. The daily average looks at the last seven days and doesn't account for the past three days, which will push that number even higher.
As omicron cases surge, South Africa excess deaths nearly double: report

South African excess deaths nearly doubled in the week beginning Nov. 28 from the previous week, according to a South African Medical Research Council report. About 2,076 weekly excess deaths from natural causes were recorded, with the cumulative excess deaths since May 3, 2020, reaching close to 276,000 for all age groups.
US COVID-19 daily deaths rise to 3,800 - the highest in three months - with more than 100,000 cases a week for the first time since October as the Omicron variant is detected in six states

COVID-19 cases and deaths are rising across the United States as the Omicron variant continues to spread around the country. On Thursday, officials recorded 140,875 new cases of the virus with a seven-day rolling average of 101,119, marking the first time that the average has surpassed 100,000 since October 6.
Brazil reports 206 new COVID-19 deaths, average daily toll falls to 201

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil has had 9,278 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 206 deaths from COVID-19, the health ministry said on Thursday. The South American country has now registered 22,177,059 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has...
