Ocean County, NJ, Cops Search for Missing 56-year-old Man

An 80-year-old Whiting woman is in serious but stable condition this morning after a dislodged utility trailer struck her vehicle which led to several airbags being deployed. Manchester Police said in a statement Thursday morning that they learned through their preliminary investigation Bruce Hay, 54, of Whiting was driving on Route 530 near Congasia Road late Wednesday afternoon when the trailer in the back of his Dodge Ram suddenly dislodged from the tow hitch and extended the safety chains, ultimately separating from the vehicle.

MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 3 DAYS AGO