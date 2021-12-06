ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ocean County, NJ

Ocean County, NJ, Cops Search for Missing 56-year-old Man

By Chris Coleman
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Have you seen him? Cops in one Ocean County township are searching for a missing 56-year-old man. The Manchester Township Police Department says...

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPG Talk Radio

NJ Troopers: Four Charged for Stealing 300 Marine GPS Units Worth $300K

Authorities in the Garden State say four people from Miami, FL, have been charged in connection to the theft of over 300 high-end marine GPS units worth over $300,000. According to the New Jersey State Police, 47-year-old Mizael Alfonso, 41-year-old Marie Frometa Rodriguez, 58-year-old Manuel Barbosa Mendiluza, and 29-year-old Ciro Perez Martinez have been charged with theft, conspiracy to commit theft/burglary, and burglary following an investigation that began in Cape May County two years ago.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Ocean County, NJ
Crime & Safety
Manchester Township, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Manchester Township, NJ
County
Ocean County, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Cops: Pleasantville, NJ, Man Arrested; Found With $55,000 Worth of Drugs

Cops in Atlantic City say a man from Pleasantville was arrested Wednesday morning and found to have $55,000 worth of illegal drugs. According to the Atlantic City Police Department, 28-year-old Maseter Laurent has been charged with four counts of possession of CDS, four counts of possession with intent to distribute CDS, possession with intent to distribute CDS within 500 feet of a public zone, and possession with intent to distribute CDS within 1,000 feet of a school zone.
PLEASANTVILLE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing People#Police#Cambridge#South Jersey
WPG Talk Radio

Dislodged Utility Trailer Causes Four-vehicle Crash in Whiting

An 80-year-old Whiting woman is in serious but stable condition this morning after a dislodged utility trailer struck her vehicle which led to several airbags being deployed. Manchester Police said in a statement Thursday morning that they learned through their preliminary investigation Bruce Hay, 54, of Whiting was driving on Route 530 near Congasia Road late Wednesday afternoon when the trailer in the back of his Dodge Ram suddenly dislodged from the tow hitch and extended the safety chains, ultimately separating from the vehicle.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Burlington County, NJ, Cops: Shoplifter With Shotgun, Tactical Bullet Proof Vest Carrier Arrested

Cops in one Burlington County township say they arrested a man for shoplifting last weekend who was equipped for more than just stealing things from a store. The Westampton Township Police Department says their officers were called out to The Home Depot on Burlington-Mt. Holly Road Sunday evening for the report of a shoplifting in progress where the suspect allegedly brandished a knife towards a worker at the store.
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPG Talk Radio

Camden County, NJ, Man Gets 10 Years in Prison for Illegally Having One Gun

Authorities in Camden County say a convicted felon who is not allowed to possess a gun will be spending the next decade behind bars for doing just that. 32-year-old Marshall Onuorah of Camden was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Monday after being convicted this past summer on one count of possession of a firearm and ammunition by a previously convicted felon, according to Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael Honig.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy