Former Silverchair frontman Daniel Johns issues with being in the public spotlight have been well documented, but the singer is ready to return with new music in 2022, revealing a fresh perspective about promoting his upcoming record during a message to fans announcing a new solo album on Instagram. Having examined his struggles with fame in the Who Is Daniel Johns? podcast earlier this year, the musician explains, "The reception around the world inspired me and I'm not anxious about what comes next anymore."

MUSIC ・ 4 DAYS AGO