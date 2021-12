(KWQC) - Have you seen her?. Ashley Orosco, 30, is wanted by the Quad City Metropolitan Enforcement Group for delivery of methamphetamine. Police say she also is wanted by Bettendorf police for failure to appear on a possession of a controlled substance charge; Galesburg police for failure to appear on a shoplifting charge; and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office for failure to appear on a possession of methamphetamine charge.

BETTENDORF, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO