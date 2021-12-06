ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why BTS Is Taking an "Extended Period of Rest"

By Samantha Schnurr
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Necessary Realness: BTS & Megan Thee Stallion FINALLY Together. BTS is heading for a break. On Sunday, Dec. 6, the record label for the hit K-pop group announced its world-famous seven members will be taking some off. "We would like to inform you that BTS is planning to take a...

Vulture

BTS Is Taking a Vacation

Much like the queen of England, BTS is entering a new phase of their reign and won’t be seen for several weeks. After keeping up a cuckoo-bananas schedule through 2020 and 2021, the band will be taking an extended period of rest, Big Hit Music announced on Twitter. It’s their first break since 2019, giving Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook a chance to spend the holidays with their families. “We kindly ask once again that you show consideration for their need to enjoy ordinary and free, everyday lives while solely concentrating on themselves, albeit for a short while, during their period of rest,” the statement read in part. The band is coming hot off a concert in Los Angeles, a performance at AMAs, and reconciling with James Corden.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

BTS announces second extended break

BTS has announced it’s once again taking an extended break, the second in the K-pop boy band’s history. The break is scheduled to begin following the 2021 Jingle Ball Tour. The sextet just wrapped BTS Permission to Dance on Stage, a four night stand at LA’s SoFi Stadium last week. The band, which initially took an extended break in 2019, decided to regroup in order to engage its fans during the pandemic.
THEATER & DANCE
allkpop.com

BTS to take their time off to recharge

According to the announcement, the boys will return with a new album and continue their 'Permission to Dance on Stage' tour in Seoul in March of next year after the vacation. What's with the hate comments. This is a very well deserved break! Rest well. 21. kairiii313 pts. 15 hours...
THEATER & DANCE
Billboard

BTS Members Launch Individual Instagram Accounts Amid ‘Extended Period of Rest’ Announcement

The K-pop stars will be taking a break from the end of the year until 2022. BTS is using their “extended period of rest” to share tidbits of their life on Instagram. On Monday (Dec. 6), all seven BTS members made individual accounts on the social media app, and have already amassed a significant amount of followers in the few hours their pages have been live.
THEATER & DANCE
tucsonpost.com

BTS to take long vacation to spend time with family

Seoul [South Korea], December 7 (ANI/Global Economic): Some members of K-pop supergroup BTS returned to Incheon International Airport on December 6 after the world tour concert in Los Angeles. BTS will have an official long vacation from the 6th and spend time with family. This is BTS' second long-term vacation...
ENTERTAINMENT
thecurrent-online.com

BTS Is Taking A ‘BREAK’ From Music Together!

The guys from BTS have been giving full throttle non-stop for years. Now the K-Pop band has announced a break and says goodbye to their fans for the time being. On Sunday, December 5th, the management of BTS announced in a statement that Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook would take a “winter break”. After their first slightly longer break in 2019, the guys will retreat for a while for the second time after their planned shows in December. During this time, you should rest and recharge your batteries so that you can start again afterward.
MUSIC
SFGate

Permission to Rest: BTS are Taking a Break, But a New Album Is Already in the Works

BTS will finally get some time off, their label, Big Hit, announced on Twitter Sunday, Dec. 5. The “period of rest,” as Big Hit called, will mark the Korean group’s first major break since 2019. It comes after a wildly busy period, during which BTS released a pair of albums (2020’s Be and Map of the Soul: 7) and several Number One singles (“Dynamite,” “Butter,” and “Permission to Dance”). The Rolling Stone cover stars also just wrapped a four-night stand at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium and performed at the L.A. stop of the Jingle Ball Tour (they even released a holiday remix of “Butter” for good measure).
THEATER & DANCE
EW.com

BTS are — now, nobody panic — taking a little break

For the first time since 2019, the members of BTS are taking a little "me time." And it's not like you can blame them. Jin, RM, Jungkook, J-Hope, Suga, V, and Jimin have been going hard for the past two years — in the middle of a pandemic, no less — racking up five consecutive No. 1 singles, their third and fourth consecutive No. 1 albums, a Grammy nomination, and general global domination.
THEATER & DANCE
Elite Daily

BTS Is Taking Time Off And The ARMY Is Collectively Sobbing

Say it ain’t so: the members of BTS are taking a break. After rocking the stage at LA’s SoFi stadium in November and December, they're about to slow down. On Dec. 5, BIGHIT, their management company, revealed the guys will take their first “extended period of rest” since 2019.
MUSIC
