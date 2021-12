Eagles quarterback Gardner Minshew has been a mainstay on the sideline throughout this season. Minshew, the eccentric, quirky backup quarterback the Eagles traded a 2022 conditional sixth-round draft pick to acquire him during training camp, has been seen standing near quarterback coach Brian Johnson, sharing his views of what he sees opposing defenses are doing against starting quarterback Jalen Hurts. Minshew has also had an earpiece that is connected to the communications detailing the plays being called.

