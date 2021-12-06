ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pet of the Week: Storm & Gecko

DOG: STORM – Storm is our goofy, playful 3 year old husky mix. He could use an active home as he is full of energy. He likes to come...

connectsavannah.com

PETS OF THE WEEK: Coastal Pet Rescue

WEIGHT: Large (50 to 75lbs) If you’re looking for an active dog with a lot of personality, then Sam could be the dog for you. This guy has lots of energy, loves to play and would be a great companion for an active person.Do you like to walk? So does Sam!
SAVANNAH, GA
Roanoke Times

Pet of the Week: Jacob

My name is Jacob and as you can see I am a male beagle, approximately 1 year of age. I was found as a stray near the Virginia/West Virginia line. I was wearing a teal collar, no ID. I am super beagle friendly, love walks through the woods, BUT when I smell another animal the baying begins. I may not be suitable for quiet apartments or neighborhoods as I get quite loud. Otherwise I am a wonderful dog.
PETS
foxsanantonio.com

Pet of the Week: Conner

SAN ANTONIO - It's time to name our Pet of the Week! Pets are such an important part of our lives, giving us unconditional love and hours of entertainment. Every week we search through the hundreds of pet photos we receive in Chime In and choose just one to give the honorary title of Pet of the Week. Nothing is won with the title except bragging rights for the week. Share your beloved pet photos with us and tell us what makes them so special and your pet could be chosen next!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
walls102.com

Pet of the Week: Shadow & Waggle

DOG: SHADOW – Shadow is a sweet and gentle 12 year old husky. This old soul needs a forever home ASAP! He’s a handsome senior who hates sitting a kennel all day, he’d rather be lounging on a couch! He keeps his kennel clean, enjoys basking in the sun and loves treats! Shadow is dog and kid friendly.
PETS
Odessa American

PET OF THE WEEK: Woolie

Woolie, a 6-year-old male Husky mix, needs to be adopted into a good home. To adopt Woolie or any of the other pets at the Humane Society of Odessa, stop by 7012 Mockingbird Lane, call 432-257-4311, visit www.odessahumanesociety.org or leave a message at facebook.com/humanesocietyofodessa/. The Humane Society of Odessa is a no-kill pet adoption shelter, and all their pets require spay/neuter contract along with an adoption application. Adoption fees for pets start at $75.
ODESSA, TX
Mix 97.9 FM

Permian Pet of The Week

Every Wednesday we feature a different pet that needs a new forever home here in the Basin from Lonestar Sanctuary For Animals. Sometimes it's a dog, sometimes it's a cat. They haven't had any guinea pigs, hamsters, birds, or snakes---yet. But you never know!. Meet Pippin!. He is a Corgi/Cattle...
MIDLAND, TX
allongeorgia.com

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Jack

This handsome and playful guy is approximately 2 years old. He is up-to-date on vaccinations, including rabies. He will need to be neutered when adopted. Jack has a skin allergy and is now taking allergy medication, which he will need to continue. His hair is growing back in and his skin has healed since starting the medication.
PETS
westplainsdailyquill.net

WPRAS Pet of the Week

Fancy, is a 6 to 7 week old gray/black tabby female. She is just one of the many cats/kittens to choose from at the West Plains Regional Animal Shelter. Which is located on BB Hwy and is open from 11 am to 3 p.m. Starting in January we will go back to 9 AM to 3 p.m. The adoption fee for Fancy is $45.00. They have some very sweet and lovable kitties. Most are already altered and have their shots. Some are shy and not used to being held. To adopt Stevie stop by the shelter between 11 am to 3 pm. The shelter currently needs cat litter and wood for the furnace. They are looking for an older truck to haul wood in if anyone has one to sell.
WEST PLAINS, MO
New Britain Herald

PET OF THE WEEK: Tilly

Tilly is quite the kitty, and it’s not just because she can stand up like a person. She’s been recovering from a leg injury and hasn’t let it get her down. She’s been very happy in her own room at the Connecticut Humane Society where she showed everyone she loves laying in the sink (she received assistance when she wanted to get up and down).
PETS
NebraskaTV

Pet of the Week: Snowball

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Snowball at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. "Hi there, I'm Snowball! I'm nearly 4 years old, and I'm looking for my forever home! I was brought to the Shelter as a stray, and I was never reclaimed by an owner. I am deaf, so I'm looking for a home that has experience with deaf dogs, or a home that's willing to learn! I'd also prefer to go to a home without young children; I can get startled easily since I can't hear. Because I'm deaf, I make a lot of noises that sound like growling, but it's just me getting excited! I love to play with tennis balls and tug ropes, so a home with plenty of toys and treats sounds perfect. Ask about me today if you're interested in adopting me!"
KEARNEY, NE
The Daily Independent, Ashland, Ky.

Pet of the Week: Daisy Mae

Daisy Mae is The Daily Independent’s Pet of the Week. She is a 12-year-old Jack Russell terrier. Her hobbies are dressing up in her pajamas, going to outdoor concerts and kayaking. Daisy Mae also likes to shop at Hobby Lobby and Tractor Supply. She loves her FurMom and “sissy Rosealee,” according to owner Patty Laber Morrow. Daisy Mae was one of hundreds of entries into the newspaper’s Pet of the Week/Paws Applause Facebook contest in September.
PETS
lebtown.com

Pet of the Week: Ginger

LebTown features a different Lebanon County pet each Friday to help us enter the weekend with the best vibes possible. This week’s pet is Ginger, owned by Kathy and Jerry Thomas. Ginger is a Rhodesian ridgeback/Lab mix, Kathy explains in an email. Born in Corpus Cristi, Texas, on Dec. 23,...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
McDowell News

Pets of the Week for McDowell

Mercy Fund Animal Rescue of Marion has many precious pets for families or individuals to adopt. The mission is to save the lives of stray and unwanted animals and place them into good, forever, loving homes. It’s a foster-based rescue dedicated to saving the lives of all animals including sick, injured and old. To find out more information about the rescue or to adopt an animal, email mercyfund@yahoo.com or visit the group on Facebook. An online application is available at petfinder.com.
MARION, NC
Odessa American

PET OF THE WEEK: Sweetie

Sweetie, a 1-year-old female cat, needs to be adopted into a good home. To adopt Sweetie or any of the other pets at the Humane Society of Odessa, stop by 7012 Mockingbird Lane, call 432-257-4311 visit www.odessahumanesociety.org or leave a message at facebook.com/humanesocietyofodessa/. The Humane Society of Odessa is a no-kill pet adoption shelter, and all their pets require spay/neuter contract along with an adoption application. Adoption fees for pets start at $75.
ODESSA, TX
Register Citizen

Pet of the week: Prince

A royal cat at the Connecticut Humane Society is looking for a new home . Prince is a handsome 2-year-old kitty with an all-white fur coat except for a little gray “hat” on top of his head. He loves showing you his paws because they have extra thumbs. He’d probably be great at high-fives. Prince is very affectionate with people, and while he might not settle down on you as a lap cat, he will stand in your lap while purring and head-butting. He has some experience with kids and should be fine with youngsters of any age as long as they are gentle and respectful with pets. He would like to live with a dog and may be fine with other cats as well. If you can welcome Prince into your castle, learn more at CThumane.org/adopt. An online application can be found in each pet’s profile.
PETS
basinlife.com

Pet of the Week “Sammy”

This week’s pet is dog named ” Sammy “. Sammy is a male Jack Russell Terrier mix around 3 years old, he is brown and white with shorthair. Sammy weighs about 23 pounds. His previous owner said that Sammy has only lived outside, he has visited a few times with children as young as 6 years, he got along with the female dog in the home. He can be vocal and like other terriers when bored does some re-landscaping, being inside with his people instead of always outside in the yard would probably help with that.
PETS
Willits News

Pets of the week:Metztli and Chante

Did you say puppies? Puppies in kennels? Nooo way, puppies belong in homes! Let us introduce you to Metztli and Chante. These lovebugs are shepherd mashups of some kind, about 4 months old, and ready to find their forever home. Is that with you? If so we would love to meet you! All you have to do is head over to our website which is, mendohumanesociety.com, and submit your application!
MENDOCINO, CA
eastidahonews.com

Pet of the Week: Sherlock

Sherlock is a 4-year-old Border Collie. He is great at tricks and loves to fetch. He knows how to sit, shake, and spin. He prefers being the only animal in the household but he is such a lover and gives the best kisses!. Meet Sherlock at 3000 Lindsay Blvd. in...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Storm

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a 2-year-old spayed female dog named Storm. Storm is a very sweet and playful pup. She may be shy at first, but once she warms up she’ll be your best friend. This girl is just a bundle of joy looking for her fur-ever home. If you’re looking for a playmate or a snuggle buddy she’s the one.
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT

