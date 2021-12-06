Pet of the Week: Storm & Gecko

KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Snowball at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. "Hi there, I'm Snowball! I'm nearly 4 years old, and I'm looking for my forever home! I was brought to the Shelter as a stray, and I was never reclaimed by an owner. I am deaf, so I'm looking for a home that has experience with deaf dogs, or a home that's willing to learn! I'd also prefer to go to a home without young children; I can get startled easily since I can't hear. Because I'm deaf, I make a lot of noises that sound like growling, but it's just me getting excited! I love to play with tennis balls and tug ropes, so a home with plenty of toys and treats sounds perfect. Ask about me today if you're interested in adopting me!"
