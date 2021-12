Rescuers in Sicily prepared late on Sunday for a second night of searching for possible survivors trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings after a massive explosion probably caused by a gas leak. Three people have been confirmed dead by Sicily's regional civil protection unit in the disaster that caused four residential buildings to topple to the ground on Saturday night in the southern town of Ravanusa. Although two women were recovered alive from the debris early on Sunday after being found by sniffer dogs, six people remained unaccounted for as night fell. Rescuers had not heard signs of life from under the rubble since morning, authorities said. "The search continues to the bitter end. We are searching in the hope of finding our six fellow citizens still alive," Ravanusa Mayor Carmelo D'Angelo said, according to Italian news agency AGI.

