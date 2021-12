A number of 2022 Kia Carnival minivans are being recalled in the United States due to an issue with the passenger-side sliding door. The South Korean automaker states that certain plastic holders inside the release actuator of the sliding door remote controller assembly may have been manufactured out of specification by the supplier. As such, the binding between the drum and holder can cause the latch to intermittently stick in the open position. If this happens, the door will not latch, meaning it could open while driving.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO