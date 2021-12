At least one person was killed after a crash Sunday night along Hwy. 155 near Wofford Heights.

According to the California highway incident page a multi-vehicle traffic incident was reported just before 9 p.m. Sunday. A pedestrian, later identified as Jon Robert Turner, 46, of Bakersfield, was declared dead at the scene, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Roads were closed while investigators were on scene.