As Presenting Sponsor, Meridian Bank Helps United Way of Chester County Launch First Annual Golf Outing

Image via the United Way of Chester County.

United Way of Chester County will host its First Annual Golf Outing on April 26 on the lush, picturesque greens of Penn Oaks Golf Club in West Chester.

Participants will unite for the worthy cause of contributing vital support to UWCC in its fight for the education, health, and financial stability of every person in Chester County, while enjoying an afternoon of fellowship and fun.

This event replaces the popular Live United in Color 5K and raises funds for United Way’s Community Impact & Innovation Fund. Meridian Bank has generously stepped up to serve as the Presenting Sponsor.

“We are so excited to have this opportunity to partner with United Way of Chester County to raise much-needed funds,” said Charlie Kochka, Meridian Bank’s Executive Vice President and Chief Lending Officer. “Their reputation and impact in Chester County is unmatched and is evident in their recent Nonprofit of the Year recognition. Meridian Bank already partners with them in numerous ways — including running an employee giving campaign, providing them with pre-K EITC funds, a corporate gift, and sponsorship of their Live United in Music event — so it makes sense for us to jump in with both feet with this event to help them raise funds while building on current and creating future professional relationships through a golf outing.”

“We couldn’t be happier to have Meridian Bank as our Presenting Sponsor,” said United Way CEO Christopher Saello. “This outing will follow in the spirit of our Live United in Music event and will have

many exciting aspects that will make it a tournament like no other in Chester County. Local businesses will spend the day networking and building new relationships, all while helping a great cause.”

UWCC’s mission is to unite people and mobilize resources to build better lives and stronger communities.

Christina Wagoner, UWCC’s Director of Finance, hopes the golf outing “will allow businesses to engage with their employees, clients, and the community at large while raising awareness about the United Way in a unique and meaningful way. We plan to bring out some great surprises and make this day unlike other golf outings. You will want to sign up early because this event will undoubtedly sell out.”