ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Pit’ Review: A Heavy and Heavy-Handed Coming-of-Age Tale

By Alissa Simon
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SfCGN_0dFGZETw00

In the dark coming-of-age tale “ The Pit ,” narrow-minded rural Latvia seems as full of lurid secrets as Peyton Place, as well as being a locale where everyone has their nose in everyone else’s business. Marking the feature debut of writer-director Dace Pūce (who co-wrote with Monta Gagane and Pēteris Rozītis), it’s adapted from three stories by Latvian literary prize-winner Jana Egle. The action unfolds through the watchful eyes of an emotionally wounded boy stuck with his strict grandmother, but the film’s odd tone, incompletely developed characters and uneven performances fail to match the poignancy of its source. Named as Latvia’s submission for best international film, “The Pit” will premiere Stateside on Dec. 17 via streaming service Film Movement Plus.

Skinny, misunderstood 10-year-old Markus (Damirs Onackis) is unwillingly dispatched from Riga to the countryside following the death of his drug addict father, an artist. Flashbacks and gossip reveal that his mother left the family soon after he was born and wants nothing to do with him, so he falls to the care of his paternal grandmother Solveiga (Dace Eversa). But Solveiga is a long-time widow, busy with her garden and directing the community choir; she hasn’t a clue how to handle her sullen, introverted grandson.

Markus spends every free moment drawing, and his ambition is to earn a fortune by being a great artist. He resents being sent on make-busy projects by Solveiga, especially when they involve the company of his father’s alcoholic cousin Roberts (Egons Dombrovskis, one of the film’s weak acting links), who beats his meek wife Smaida (Polish thesp Agata Buzek, underused here). Roberts and Smaida live nearby with Solveiga’s brother Alberts (Aigars Vilims), a mild man with unexplained issues in his past who is unable to do much about his son’s brutality. The character arcs of these latter three are vastly underdeveloped and not as well connected with that of Markus as they could be.

As the narrative begins, Markus becomes persona non grata in the village because he abandons prissy neighbor Emilja (Luize Birkenberga) in the forest after she falls into a pit and cannot climb out. Emilja’s mother Sandra (Inese Kucinska) is justly incensed and plots a campaign to declare the lad mentally ill and sent away. Given that a flashback showing events from Markus’ perspective is placed quite late in the film, his behavior initially makes him a difficult protagonist to sympathize with.

While performing one of Solveiga’s endless string of errands, Markus meets the mysterious hermit Sailor (Indra Burkovska), probably the film’s most interesting character, who lives at the edge of the forest. Poking around Sailor’s premises, Markus discovers an art project, a beautiful but incomplete stained-glass window. Soon, unbeknownst to Solveiga, he and his fellow loner are working together to finish it.

It’s Sailor who delivers the line that is the film’s leitmotif: “We all have our secrets.” Indeed, the short stories in the book that the film is based on, “Into the Light,” are predicated on bringing into view unspoken issues such as stigmatized sexuality, domestic violence, bullying and emotional trauma. But the film’s screenplay fails to do much with or about the issues it exposes.

Likewise, the production design had a real opportunity to treat the forest at the edge of the village as a liminal space, a place between youth and experience, between belonging and being outcast, between naturalism and folktale. It gives some hints of trying, but it doesn’t go far enough. Rather, the location is used more scenically and to give DP Gatis Grinbergs even more of a chance to play with dappled light, something he does at every opportunity.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Remembering Lina Wertmüller: A Trailblazer Whose Best Films, Like ‘Seven Beauties,’ Swept You Away

If you weren’t around at the time, it’s hard to communicate just what a splashy, dominating place the Italian filmmaker Lina Wertmüller occupied during the 1970s. Wertmüller, who died on Thursday at 93, was far from the first celebrated woman director — just think of Agnès Varda, Shirley Clarke, Elaine May, Lois Weber, Ida Lupino, Dorothy Arzner, or Barbara Loden. But apart from the infamous Leni Riefenstahl, it’s fair to say that Wertmüller was the first woman filmmaker to become a household name. She was the first to receive an Academy Award nomination for best director (in 1976, for the...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Flee’ Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen on Telling a Refugee Story Through Animation

Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen was a high schooler when he met the person who would come to inspire his latest documentary, “Flee.” But it wasn’t until almost 20 years later that he learned his classmate’s harrowing backstory. The animated film “Flee” centers on Rasmussen’s longtime friend Amin Nawabi (a pseudonym)...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Commitment Hasan’ Review: Turkish Director Semih Kaplanoglu Navigates Cultural Nuances of Remorse and Redemption

In the early moments of “Commitment Hasan,” Turkish writer-director Semih Kaplanoglu’s slow-burning morality tale, one could mistake the titular character for a weak, vulnerable individual others routinely walk all over. Portrayed with a quiet sense of stealth by Umut Karadag, Hasan is a fairly prosperous farmer and gardener tending to the family land he inherited from his father, a windswept, fecund place of tomato fields and apple orchards. In the opening sequence, he puts up a silent and losing fight against an arrogant engineer who drops by his plot unannounced and informs Hasan that an electrical pylon would soon be...
MOVIES
fox10phoenix.com

‘Beans’ review: Compelling coming-of-age story and history lesson in one

Washington, D.C. - "Beans" is a dual coming-of-age story and history lesson, and both halves of this compelling and emotionally affecting film are well-done. Filmmaker Tracey Deer revisits her childhood and the Kanesatake Resistance of 1990 in an accessible film that makes tangible the rightful motivations of the Mohawk people. And in a warm, emotive lead performance, actress Kiawentiio takes the audience along the process of growing from a child to whom things happen to a teenager aware of their surroundings, capable of making their own choices and intentional about how they interpret the world around them.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Agata Buzek
Variety

‘Josee, the Tiger and the Fish’ Director Kotaru Tamura on Finding Visual Inspiration in Makeup Commercials

Kotaru Tamura’s process for finding his next project was simple. “Kadokawa handed me a bunch of novels,” he said at the Variety Streaming Room presented by Funimation and moderated by Jazz Tangcay. The Kadokawa Daiei Studio had known they wanted to produce an anime film adapted from a work of literature and decided Tamura was the right man for the job. Thus, “Josee, the Tiger and the Fish,” based on Seiko Tanabe’s 1984 short story of the same name, was born. The film tells the story of Josee (Kaya Kiyohara), a wheelchair user whose grandmother keeps her at home for most of her time until she meets and falls for a boy named Tsuneo (Taishi Nakagawa).
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Ishan Shukla’s ‘Schirkoa’ Animation Begins Motion Capture in France (EXCLUSIVE)

Indian filmmaker Ishan Shukla has started the motion capture of his debut animated feature “Schirkoa” in Angoulême, France. The film tells the story of a bored office worker, who may have accidentally sparked a revolution in a bizarre dystopian world, Schirkoa, where citizens live with paper bags on their heads to dissolve political, cultural and religious differences. It is based on Shukla’s 2016 short film of the same name that travelled to more than 120 film festivals and earned 30 awards, including prizes at L.A. Shorts Fest, SIGGRAPH Asia, Oaxaca FilmFest and Venice Film Week. Voice over talent for the feature includes Golshifteh...
MOVIES
Variety

How the ‘Swan Song’ Score Evokes Drama and Sci-Fi

Writer and director Benjamin Cleary’s “Swan Song,” which premieres Dec. 17 on Apple TV Plus, straddles the line between science fiction and drama as Mahershala Ali plays Cameron, a dying man who is presented with a choice that could save his family from grief. Composer Jay Wadley came onto the movie late in the game; there was already a preliminary cut, which meant not only did he get to see Ali’s performance on-screen, but he got a sense of the editing, writing and cinematography. So he didn’t have to play around with sounds and work on music cues theoretically — he...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peyton Place#Latvian#Stateside#Polish
Variety

‘Torn’ Director Max Lowe on Processing His Own Family Trauma Through Film

For director Max Lowe, documentary filmmaking has become an acutely personal affair. His 2021 film “Torn” begins with the death of his own father. Alex Lowe was a famed climber who tragically died in 1999 alongside climber and cameraman David Bridges in an avalanche on the Tibetan mountain Shishapangma. Alex’s best friend Conrad Anker survived the avalanche, and later went on to marry Alex’s widow, Jennifer, and raise Max and his two brothers. On Variety Doc Dreams presented by National Geographic, Max Lowe opened up about what drove him to tell his family’s story.
MOVIES
Variety

Newen Launches Documentary Label Real Lava With Danish Producer Sigrid Dyekjaer, Sundance Title ‘The Territory’

European production group Newen Studios is teaming with Oscar-nominated Danish producer Sigrid Dyekjaer to launch production company Real Lava. Based in Denmark, Real Lava will aim to produce cinematic documentary films and series for international audiences. Kicking off Real Lava’s documentary slate is Alex Pritz’s “The Territory” which will be premiering at Sundance. “The Territory” follows the indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau community as they defend their land against a network of Brazilian farmers who are colonizing their protected territory. A leading figure in the film industry, Dyekjaer has produced some 30 documentary features in the past 23 years. She most recently produced Feras Fayyad’s...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Caitlin Cronenberg, Daughter of Director David Cronenberg, to Helm Thriller ‘Humane’

Caitlin Cronenberg, daughter of iconic movie director David Cronenberg, is making her directorial feature debut with Humane, a thriller scripted by Michael Sparaga, who is also producing. Humane is a Canada-Belgium co-production between Sparaga’s Victory Man Productions and Frakas Productions, which co-produced 2021 Palme d’Or winner Titane. The thriller chronicles the events at a family dinner, held after an environmental collapse where the world lost 20 percent of its population, when a father’s plan to enlist in the government’s new euthanasia program goes horribly wrong. Caitlin Cronenberg is a celebrity and fashion photographer who earlier directed short film The Endings, based on...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Deadline

Brendan Moriarty To Helm ‘In The Night’; Strike Back Acquires ‘Rookie Season’; Uncork’d Takes ‘Confession’; Vision Films Claims ‘The American King’ – Film Briefs

EXCLUSIVE: Brendan Moriarty (Road to Freedom) is gearing up to direct In the Night, a human trafficking thriller starring Gary Cairns, Jay Giannone, Vincent De Paul, Clayton T. Smith and Aizhan Lighg, which is inspired by real accounts from CIA agents. The film will dive into the dubious life of CIA agent Ian Boyd (Gary), who is tasked with taking down the leader of the largest human trafficking organization in China, in his last black-ops mission before retiring. Cairns and Smith penned the screenplay, based on a story by J. Loren. Moriarty’s Franklin Square Pictures banner will finance and produce, with Moriarty...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gossip
NewsBreak
Movies
IndieWire

As ‘West Side Story’ Struggles at the Box Office, Headlines Could Become Self-Fulfilling Prophecy

In legal circles, there’s a saying that big cases make for bad law, meaning that misinterpretations of high-profile situations can lead to the wrong conclusions. That may apply to early reactions to the opening grosses of Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story.” Its $10.5 million initial gross fell into the low-end range of expectations — however modest — and doomy extrapolations followed. Even TMZ, not known for its Saturday-morning box office coverage, got on board: “Spielberg’s ‘West Side Story’ Flops,” it headlined, adding “Fans Blame Ansel Elgort’s Casting.” Maybe there’s some small solace in a site that caters to a younger audience still...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Conservation Game,’ With ‘Tiger King’ Star Carole Baskin, Scores Global Sales (EXCLUSIVE)

Michael Webber’s documentary “The Conservation Game” has scored a raft of global sales. The film explores the largely unregulated U.S. trade in exotic animals, especially big cats like lions, tigers, and leopards and their connection to celebrity conservationists. It follows retired police officer and exotic animal expert Tim Harrison and fellow animal rights activists including attorney Carney Anne Nasser — who initiated the wildlife trafficking case against “Tiger King” Joe Exotic — and Carole and Howard Baskin (founders of Big Cat Rescue). The film tracks Harrison as he stumbles upon a bombshell discovery while undercover at an exotic animal auction and...
PETS
Variety

Steven Spielberg’s Semi-Autobiographical Drama ‘The Fabelmans’ Sets Thanksgiving 2022 Release Date

Steven Spielberg’s coming-of-age drama “The Fabelmans,” a movie loosely based on the filmmaker’s childhood, will debut in theaters around next Thanksgiving. The film, from Universal Pictures and Amblin, has been scheduled to open on Nov. 23, 2022. Though the release calendar could change before then, “The Fabelmans” is currently slated to premiere on the same day as an untitled animation project from Disney and two weeks after Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (Nov. 11). The semi-autobiographical “The Fabelmans” takes place in Arizona, where Spielberg spent his formative years, and stars Michelle Williams, Seth Rogen, Paul Dano and newcomer Gabriel LaBelle. Plot details have...
MOVIES
Videogamer.com

Star Wars Eclipse announced, coming from Heavy Rain studio Quantic Dream

French studio Quantic Dream has announced Star Wars Eclipse, a new action adventure set in the ‘High Republic’ era of the sci-fi saga. The game was the earliest of the many reveals during last night’s The Game Awards. The blurb gives us the elevator pitch. “Star Wars Eclipse is the first video game to be set in an uncharted region of the Outer Rim during The High Republic era, known as the golden age of the Jedi. The game will build upon Quantic Dream’s expertise in delivering deeply branching narratives and will go beyond their already established acclaim. Player’s choices will be at the heart of the experience, as every decision can have a dramatic impact on the course of the story.”
VIDEO GAMES
The Hollywood Reporter

Dan Stevens “Started to Think and Even Dream in German” While Filming ‘I’m Your Man’

Dan Stevens has played lawyers, knights, Eurovision singers and Marvel characters. Now, with Germany’s Oscar submission for best international feature, I’m Your Man, the Downton Abbey and Legion star can add futuristic humanoid robot to his repertoire. Another feat: The Englishman speaks excellent German, a language he learned in school, in the film. Maria Schrader (Unorthodox) directed and with Jan Schomburg co-wrote the Berlin Film Festival winner and Bleecker Street release, which revolves around an archaeologist named Alma (Maren Eggert) who accepts an offer to live with a robot designed to be her perfect life partner. Schrader and Stevens talked to THR...
MOVIES
Variety

Laura Linney, Kathy Bates, Maggie Smith Starring ‘The Miracle Club’ Among Nine Projects Supported by U.K. Global Screen Fund

“The Miracle Club,” an Ireland-U.K. co-production starring Maggie Smith, Kathy Bates and Laura Linney, is one of a further nine independent co-productions being supported by the U.K. Global Screen Fund with a total of £1.32 million ($1.74 million). The film is produced by Chris Curling and Zephyr Films with Irish producer ShinAwil Limited and funding from Screen Ireland and is being executive produced by Embankment Films. Previously announced grant recipients include “My Happy Ending,” a U.K.-Israel official co-production, starring Miriam Margolyes and Andie MacDowell, which has recently wrapped production in Wales, and “The Coop Troop,” a U.K.-China-France animated co-production, which...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Titane’ Filmmaker Julia Ducournau on How This Was The Hardest Script She Has Ever Written

French director Julia Ducournau, who burst onto the world filmmaking scene in 2016 with “Raw,” admits it wasn’t easy to come up with her latest film, “Titane.” “I think that it is the hardest script I’ve ever had to write, although I’m very young in my career,” she tells Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast. “But I think that I never struggled as much as I did for this one for many reasons. I was very scared of the expectations that people had for my second film, knowing that “Raw” had found its success.” On the podcast, Ducournau discusses her journey to creating...
MOVIES
Variety

Sundance Unveils 2022 Short Film Program, 40th Anniversary Retrospective Collection

The 2022 Sundance Film Festival has unveiled its short film program, curated from an all-time high of 10,374 submissions. The films — encompassing categories like domestic and international live-action as well as animation — will screen throughout the hybrid festival in person, at satellite venues, and online. “Short films are such a vital part of the independent storytelling culture that Sundance Institute has consistently put its full support behind. We’re all happy for the opportunity this year’s hybrid in-person and online,” said Kim Yutani, director of programming at Sundance. In addition to the new crop of shorts, Sundance will also roll out a...
MOVIES
Variety

Variety

40K+
Followers
43K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy