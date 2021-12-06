ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olivia Rodrigo Announces ‘Sour Tour’ Dates

By Jem Aswad
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OCWNd_0dFGZDbD00

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo — who was honored at Variety ’s Hitmakers awards on Saturday — has announced dates for the her 2022 “Sour Tour” in support of her RIAA double-platinum certified debut album, “Sour.”

Kicking off April 2 in San Francisco, the tour will visit more than 40 major cities across North America and Europe, including two-night runs at Radio City Music Hall in New York and L.A.’s Greek Theatre before wrapping with two nights at Eventim Apollo in London in July. Full dates appear below.

Special guests Gracie Abrams (April 2 – 23), Holly Humberstone (April 26 – May 25) and Baby Queen (June 11 – July 7) will join the tour. The Verified Fan sale is open now through December 7 at 11:59pm PT; public ticket on-sale begins on December 10.

Rodrigo is up for seven nominations for the 2022 Grammy Awards including Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Pop Vocal Album and Best Music Video, making her the second youngest artist in Grammy history to score nods in each of the “Big Four” categories in the same year. She also appeared on the cover of Variety ’s “Young Hollywood” issue last summer.

Olivia Rodrigo “Sour” 2022 tour dates

April 2: San Francisco, CA, Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

April 5: Portland, OR, Theater of the Clouds

April 6: Seattle, WA, WAMU Theater

April 7: Vancouver, BC, Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

April 9: Salt Lake City, UT, UCCU Center

April 11 & 12: Denver, CO, Mission Ballroom

April 14: Minneapolis, MN, Armory

April 15 & 16: Chicago, IL, Aragon Ballroom

April 19: Milwaukee, WI, Eagles Ballroom

April 20: Chesterfield, MO, The Factory

April 22: Cincinnati, OH, The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center

April 23: Detroit, MI, Masonic Temple Theatre

April 26 & 27: New York, NY, Radio City Music Hall

April 29 & 30: Toronto, ON, Massey Hall

May 3: Boston, MA, Roadrunner

May 4: Washington, DC, Anthem

May 6: Philadelphia, PA, The Met Philadelphia

May 7: Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 9: Atlanta, GA, Coca-Cola Roxy

May 10: Nashville, TN, Grand Ole Opry House

May 13: Austin, TX, Moody Amphitheater

May 14: Irving, TX, Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

May 17: Phoenix, AZ, Arizona Federal Theatre

May 18: San Diego, CA, The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

May 20: Las Vegas, NV, The Chelsea

May 21: Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

May 24 & 25: Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

June 11: Hamburg, Germany, Stadtpark

June 13: Berlin, Germany, Verti Music Hall

June 15: Zurich, Switzerland, Halle 622

June 16: Milan, Italy, Fabrique

June 18: Cologne, Germany, Palladium

June 19: Brussels, Belgium, Forest National

June 21: Paris, France, Zénith

June 22: Amsterdam, Holland, AFAS Live

June 29: Cork, Ireland, Live At The Marquee

June 30: Dublin, Ireland, Fairview Park

July 2: Glasgow, UK, O2 Academy Glasgow

July 3: Manchester, UK, O2 Apollo Manchester

July 4: Birmingham, UK, O2 Academy Birmingham

July 6 & 7: London, UK, Eventim Apollo

