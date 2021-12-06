ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US religious group says Haitian gang releases 3 hostages

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A religious group based in Ohio announced Monday that a violent gang in Haiti has released three more hostages, while another 12 remain abducted. The statement from Christian Aid Ministries said the people were released on Sunday in Haiti and are “safe and seem to...

