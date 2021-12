Take this online course and learn how to create interactive and fully animated infographics for your data visualization and information design projects. This is an online course by renowned information designer Federica Fragapane. Divided into 17 lessons, you will learn to bring clarity to complexity by creating an engaging data visualization piece that communicates information with ease. In this course, students will uncover several possibilities of data visualization and discover how to efficiently relay information with style in the best understandable way. This online course will teach us how to find reliable sources, select the right information, and create infographics that are both visually striking and informative.

