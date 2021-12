BLACK HAWK COUNTY, Iowa — At least one case of the omicron variant is confirmed in Iowa, according to both the Iowa Department of Public Health and the State Hygienic Lab. IDPH reported the case was detected in an unvaccinated person under 18 years old living in Black Hawk County. The person is asymptomatic, but had recently traveled, prompting the family to get tested.

IOWA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO