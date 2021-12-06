ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Trump gets wish in Georgia, sparks ‘a political civil war’

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA (AP) — Less than a year after losing the presidency, Donald Trump has set out to reshape the GOP in his image across the nation’s top political battlegrounds, sparking bitter primary battles that will force candidates and voters to decide how much to embrace Trump and his grievances....

The Independent

Explosive PowerPoint presentation detailing plan to overturn election for Trump discovered by Jan 6 committee

A PowerPoint presentation that bears the exact title as one that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has turned over to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection alleged that China had effective control of American voting machines and urged the declaration of a “national security emergency” as a pretext for throwing out election results in several US states.According to a letter to Mr Meadows’s attorney from select committee chair Bennie Thompson, Mr Meadows delivered a copy of a presentation, “Election Fraud, Foreign Interference & Options for 6 JAN”, to the committee before...
Washington Post

I monitor Trump’s die-hard base. They’re still plotting out in the open.

Ron Filipkowski, a former Marine and state and federal prosecutor, is a criminal defense attorney in private practice. He served on Florida's Judicial Nominating Commission from 2009 to 2020. Not quite a year ago, on Dec. 19, 2020, Donald Trump lit a match. “Big protest in D.C. on January 6th,”...
Washington Post

Now It’s the Supreme Court’s Turn on Trump’s Jan. 6 Records

The U.S. Congress wants to know whether former President Donald Trump issued a Code Red to insurrectionists who may have orchestrated the Capitol siege on Jan. 6. And a federal appellate court just ruled that legislators are entitled to Trump’s White House records as they try to answer that question – teeing up a Supreme Court review that puts in play such weighty matters as executive privilege, the separation of powers and the foundations of American democracy.It’s also a historic flashpoint that will, inevitably, continue highlighting vast differences separating the nation’s two political parties as they parse the attack. Democrats, aided by a handful of Republicans, have steadily pressed an investigation meant to establish a clear fact pattern around the siege and call to account anyone who plotted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Republicans, for the most part, have closed ranks around Trump, dismissing the gravity and implications of Jan. 6 by likening the insurrectionists to unruly tourists, run-of-the-mill protesters or dedicated patriots.A three-judge panel of the Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia was having none of this when it issued its 68-page ruling on Thursday.“A large crowd of President Trump’s supporters — including some armed with weapons and wearing full tactical gear — marched to the Capitol and violently broke into the building to try and prevent Congress’s certification of the election results,” the court noted. “Police officers were attacked with chemical agents, beaten with flag poles and frozen water bottles, and crushed between doors and throngs of rioters … The events of January 6, 2021 marked the most significant assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812. The building was desecrated, blood was shed, and several individuals lost their lives.”That ferocious tableau, evoking domestic terrorism, informed the court’s perspective on the gravity and necessity of the January 6th Committee’s investigation. The court catalogued the various records the committee has sought, including call and visitor logs, calendars, schedules, and the like, and noted that Trump provided some while recently trying to exclude others by claiming privilege. The Biden White House overruled that claim, noting that it would prevent “the extraordinary events” of Jan. 6 from being “subject to a full accounting to ensure nothing similar ever happens again.”Trump then sued to stop disclosure, arguing that the committee’s request violated his presidential privileges and served no valid legislative purpose. The appellate court excoriated Trump’s argument. It pointed out that his lawyers had “provided no basis” to override the White House’s ruling and the “unique legislative need for these documents.” The documents “are directly relevant to the Committee’s inquiry into an attack on the Legislative Branch and its constitutional role in the peaceful transfer of power,” the court added.On top of all of that, the court pointed to “Trump’s failure even to allege, let alone demonstrate, any particularized harm that would arise from disclosure.” Indeed, there was no reason for the court, “after a sufficient showing of congressional need,” to “second guess a sitting President’s judgment that invoking privilege is not in the best interests of the United States.”After a tour of relevant case law, the court concluded its ruling by returning to the fundamentals informing its decision. “Our Constitution divides, checks, and balances power to preserve democracy and to ensure liberty,” it noted. “Essential to the rule of law is the principle that a former President must meet the same legal standards for obtaining preliminary injunctive relief as everyone else. And former President Trump has failed that task.”
MSNBC

Trump's Jan. 6 privilege argument just got laughed out of court — again

The U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals for Washington, D.C., has (correctly) denied former President Donald Trump’s attempt to test the boundaries of his own power to the detriment of the power of the executive and legislative branches. The ruling comes after Trump sued to prevent the National Archives from turning over White House documents related to the insurrection on Jan. 6 to a House select committee investigating it.
Washington Post

Justice must be swift and decisive for the Trump holdouts defying the Jan. 6 committee

Mark Meadows, President Donald Trump’s chief of staff during the Jan. 6 Capitol invasion, failed to appear before a Wednesday hearing of the House committee investigating the insurrection, leading the committee to move toward holding Mr. Meadows in contempt of Congress. The former chief of staff — who also previously served in the House — responded by suing Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and the Jan. 6 committee members, claiming a categorical (and legally unfounded) “immunity of present and former senior White House aides from being compelled to appear before Congress.”
CNN

Democrats have a major problem with Hispanic voters

(CNN) — Lost amid Donald Trump's lies about the 2020 election was this important fact: The then-President did surprisingly well among Hispanic voters in several major states. In Florida, Trump won 46% of the Latino vote, a performance that allowed him to win the state more easily than expected....
Business Insider

Trump's control over the GOP is near absolute and he's hinting he'll run again in 2024: Here are the issues shaping his final decision

Whether Donald Trump runs for president again remains the central variable in American politics. His appeal among the GOP base remains strong, but he also cost the party dearly in 2020. There are also potential GOP candidates who have signaled they'll run regardless of what Trump does. Former President Donald...
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Why tongues are wagging inside the House GOP

THE RETURN OF RENEE — Former Rep. RENEE ELLMERS announced on Twitter Wednesday that she’s running for Congress again in North Carolina’s 4th district — and sent the House GOP gossip mill into overdrive. Ellmers, you’ll recall, lost her primary in 2016 following allegations that she...
