ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Christen Harper Shares Excitement for Jared Goff during Modeling Shoot

By John Maakaron
AllLions
AllLions
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MJXVh_0dFGXn6p00

Quarterback Jared Goff found his target wide open in the end zone to cap off a thrilling victory at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

For rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, his first career NFL touchdown will have meaning for many years to come. It was a walk-off touchdown that secured the Detroit Lions their first victory in nearly one calendar year.

“He’s a stud. He’s a stud. A lot of confidence. He’s a stud and will be a stud for as long as he wants to be in this league," Goff said, following his team's 29-27 win at Ford Field. "He’s been on our mind, and I’m sure Dan (Campbell) would say, too, of like trying to get him the ball for the last probably six weeks now. I think today it showed up. It’s just trying to get him involved and give him the ball in space and what he can do with the ball. I’m sure he jumped over somebody on the sidelines earlier on in the game. He’s a freak, and can do some things.”

Christen Harper, Goff's girlfriend, shared her excitement on set, as she was shown the end of the game while shooting for Sports Illustrated.

"You guys, this is their first win. Like, this is crazy," Harper said excitedly.

Has QB Jared Goff Overcome Fear of Throwing Into Tight Windows?

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff played one of his best games of the 2021 season against the Minnesota Vikings.

Penei Sewell Is Already Among Top Offensive Tackles in NFL

Penei Sewell is on the verge of becoming the best offensive lineman in the National Football League.

Lions Expected More Pressure from Vikings on Final Drive and Touchdown

Head coach Dan Campbell discusses the Detroit Lions final offensive drive against the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit will have its next opportunity to secure a victory next week against the Denver Broncos on the road.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

Ex-NFL player tees off on Lions' Jared Goff, says he and Colin Kaepernick could play better

The Detroit Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers ended in a tie on Sunday and prompted questions about the future of Jared Goff as the starting quarterback for the NFC North squad. Goff failed to throw a touchdown pass for the second straight game and it was the fifth game this season he failed to throw one. On Sunday, he finished 14-for-25 with 114 passing yards and was sacked four times.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Baker Mayfield’s wife sends blunt message to Browns after ugly win vs. Lions

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns have looked shaky in a lot of games this season, and that includes those that they have actually won. Count the Browns’ 13-10 win over the winless Detroit Lions at home in Week 11 among them, as Cleveland failed to come away with a convincing victory that should have underscored how far they are in terms of quality from the worst team in the NFL this season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christen Harper
Person
Dan Brown
Person
Penei Sewell
The Spun

Lions Are Reportedly Releasing Former Alabama Star

A former Alabama defensive star is on the market after getting released by the Detroit Lions on Tuesday. The Lions released former Alabama star DL Da’Shawn Hand on Tuesday. He was previously on the injured reserve. Hand will receive an injury settlement from the Lions and soon become a free agent.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jared Goff Girlfriend Video

A heartwarming video of Jared Goff’s girlfriend, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Christen Harper, is going viral on social media. On Sunday, the Detroit Lions won their first game of the season, beating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. This was the first win for Goff in Detroit, as well as the first win for head coach Dan Campbell.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Ford Field#The Minnesota Vikings#The Detroit Lions#Sports Illustrated#The Denver Broncos
minnesotasportsfan.com

Wilfs Take Early Steps in What Could Become Vikings New Coach, GM Searches

The 2021 Minnesota Vikings season, at a micro-level, has been one of many ups and downs. But from a macro point of view, it’s been mediocre. They’re a middling 5-6 football team toting an above-average, but underachieving offense and a bad (30th ranked) defense whose only battling for a wildcard spot because the playoffs were recently expanded.
NFL
ClutchPoints

The bitter truth about Matthew Stafford that Rams fans will find hard to accept

The Los Angeles Rams and the Detroit Lions swapped quarterbacks back in the offseason, with Matthew Stafford going to LA and Jared Goff getting shipped to Motown. While it’s clear that the Rams are having considerably more success with their new quarterback than the Lions with theirs, that hasn’t been the case of late, as both teams have gone winless in their respective last three games.
NFL
NESN

Did Refs Screw Up After Lions’ Game-Winning Touchdown Vs. Vikings?

The Detroit Lions earned their first win of the 2021 NFL season Sunday when they scored a go-ahead touchdown as time expired in their Week 13 game against the Minnesota Vikings. However, the referees on hand might have messed up by ending the contest after Jared Goff connected with Amon-Ra...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Twitter
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
purplePTSD.com

Vikings Fans Aren’t Going to Like This Kirk Cousins Financial Fact

Kirk Cousins has been a polarizing figure among Vikings fans ever since he signed that gargantuan $84 million contract (fully guaranteed). Could a good-but-not-great QB be worth such an eye-popping number? After more than three seasons, Vikings fans are still having this debate. The recent article on Over the Cap won’t do anything to assuage anyone’s concerns.
NFL
VikingsTerritory

New Man on the Vikings Arrives from New England

Take some fresh photos with the bomb lighting because there’s a new man on the Minnesota Vikings. His name is Tashawn Bower, and the defensive lineman returns to the Vikings after a 2.5-season absence. Bower was an undrafted commodity in 2017 — a pretty decent season for the Vikings —...
NFL
The Spun

1 NFL Team Is Now Eliminated From Playoff Contention

The first NFL team eliminated from playoff contention is shockingly not the Detroit Lions. The Lions entered Sunday afternoon without a win on the season, but they managed to pull one out in shocking fashion, defeating the Minnesota Vikings on a walkoff touchdown. Houston, meanwhile, fell to 2-10 on the...
NFL
CBS Sports

Details on stunning death of Demaryius Thomas, plus NFL Week 14 picks and recapping the Vikings' wild win

Welcome to the Friday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!. Let me start things off here by saying that if we learned one thing from Thursday night's game, it's that you should never turn off a Vikings game until it's actually over and although I think we actually learned that earlier this year, it's definitely a rule that we all need to now live by. At one point in last night's game, the Vikings led 29-0 and if any other team was playing, I would have gone to bed, but if there's any team in the NFL capable of blowing a 29-0 lead, it's definitely the Vikings and it almost happened.
NFL
AllLions

AllLions

Detroit, MI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLions is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Detroit Lions

Comments / 0

Community Policy