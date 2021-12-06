Christen Harper Shares Excitement for Jared Goff during Modeling Shoot

Quarterback Jared Goff found his target wide open in the end zone to cap off a thrilling victory at Ford Field against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday.

For rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown, his first career NFL touchdown will have meaning for many years to come. It was a walk-off touchdown that secured the Detroit Lions their first victory in nearly one calendar year.

“He’s a stud. He’s a stud. A lot of confidence. He’s a stud and will be a stud for as long as he wants to be in this league," Goff said, following his team's 29-27 win at Ford Field. "He’s been on our mind, and I’m sure Dan (Campbell) would say, too, of like trying to get him the ball for the last probably six weeks now. I think today it showed up. It’s just trying to get him involved and give him the ball in space and what he can do with the ball. I’m sure he jumped over somebody on the sidelines earlier on in the game. He’s a freak, and can do some things.”

Christen Harper, Goff's girlfriend, shared her excitement on set, as she was shown the end of the game while shooting for Sports Illustrated.

"You guys, this is their first win. Like, this is crazy," Harper said excitedly.

Has QB Jared Goff Overcome Fear of Throwing Into Tight Windows?

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff played one of his best games of the 2021 season against the Minnesota Vikings.

Penei Sewell Is Already Among Top Offensive Tackles in NFL

Penei Sewell is on the verge of becoming the best offensive lineman in the National Football League.

Lions Expected More Pressure from Vikings on Final Drive and Touchdown

Head coach Dan Campbell discusses the Detroit Lions final offensive drive against the Minnesota Vikings.

Detroit will have its next opportunity to secure a victory next week against the Denver Broncos on the road.

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.