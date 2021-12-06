ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

We Salute You: Lester Thumma

By Avery Van Etten
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WHTM) — Today we honor Lester Thumma. Thumma served in Italy with...

We Salute You: Dr. Anita Bright

(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors Dr. Anita Bright. Dr. Bright is a graduate of Harrisburg High School. After graduation, she served in U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, and Public Health Service as a Dental Officer. During her time as a Dental Officer, she provided dental care to members of all branches and retired after […]
We Salute You: Patrick G. Coyle, Sr.

(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 honors Patrick G. Coyle, Sr. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1945. Coyle Sr. was also on the SS James M. Wayne and served in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. We salute you and thank you for your service.
We Salute You: Theodore Boyer Sr. and Jr.

(WHTM) — On Wednesday, we salute Theodore Boyer Sr. and Jr. Both father and son served in the U.S. Army at the same time. Theodore Boyer Sr. is from Tremont and Theodore Boyer Jr. is from Mechanicsburg. We salute you and thank you for your service.
We Salute You: Raymond and Joyce Willison

(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 honors Raymond and Joyce Willison. Husband and wife both served in the United States Air Force for 24 years. Ray served in Vietnam and Joyce was a witness to Desert Storm. Both served as drill instructors and First Sergeants. The couple now lives in Biglerville. We salute you both and […]
We Salute You: Leonard W. Ritter

(WHTM) — On Saturday, abc27 honors Leonard W. Ritter. Ritter served in the Navy from 1947 to 1951 on the U.S.S. O’Hara. He passed away in 1975 We salute you and thank you for your service.
We Salute You: Robert A. Danner

(WHTM) — On Sunday, abc27 honors Robert A. Danner. Danner served in the U.S. Army Reserve from 1982 to 1993. He passed away in 2015. We salute you and remember you for your service.
We Salute You: Kenneth Miller Wagaman Sr.

(WHTM) — Today we honor Kenneth Miller Wagaman Sr. Wagaman was a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!. We salute you and thank you for your service.
We Salute You: Donald Walling Sr.

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy Chief Petty Officer Donald Walling Sr. of Stamford, NY, with family connections to Saratoga Springs. The husband and father of four served in World War II, including time in Ireland.
We Salute You: E. Ralph Woods

(WHTM) — On Friday. abc27 honors E. Ralph Woods. Originally from Newport, Woods went on to serve in United States Air Force from 1954-1958 during the Korean Conflict. Woods was killed in an accident in 1979. We salute and thank Woods for his service.
We Salute You: Anthony Marino

NewsChannel 13 salutes Travis Partyka of Fort Edward. He served in the Army as an infantryman from 2004 to 2015, including time in Iraq and Afghanistan.
We Salute You: Dr. Anita Bright

On Monday, abc27 honors Dr. Anita Bright. Dr. Bright is a graduate of Harrisburg High School. After graduation, she served in U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard and Public Health Service as a Dental Officer.
We Salute You: Robert Shenise

NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy PO4 Robert Shenise of Corinth. He served from 1967 to 1971 and was a radioman at the Naval Communications Station at Guantanamo Bay.
