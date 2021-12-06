We Salute You: Lester Thumma

(WHTM) — On Monday, abc27 honors Dr. Anita Bright. Dr. Bright is a graduate of Harrisburg High School. After graduation, she served in U.S. Air Force, Coast Guard, and Public Health Service as a Dental Officer. During her time as a Dental Officer, she provided dental care to members of all branches and retired after […]
(WHTM) — On Tuesday, abc27 honors Patrick G. Coyle, Sr. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1944 to 1945. Coyle Sr. was also on the SS James M. Wayne and served in both the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. We salute you and thank you for your service.
(WHTM) — On Wednesday, we salute Theodore Boyer Sr. and Jr. Both father and son served in the U.S. Army at the same time. Theodore Boyer Sr. is from Tremont and Theodore Boyer Jr. is from Mechanicsburg. We salute you and thank you for your service.
(WHTM) — On Friday, abc27 honors Raymond and Joyce Willison. Husband and wife both served in the United States Air Force for 24 years. Ray served in Vietnam and Joyce was a witness to Desert Storm. Both served as drill instructors and First Sergeants. The couple now lives in Biglerville. We salute you both and […]
(WHTM) — Today we honor Kenneth Miller Wagaman Sr. Wagaman was a sergeant in the Army during the Korean War. Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for abc27 newsletters here!. We salute you and thank you for your service.
NewsChannel 13 salutes Navy Chief Petty Officer Donald Walling Sr. of Stamford, NY, with family connections to Saratoga Springs. The husband and father of four served in World War II, including time in Ireland.
(WHTM) — On Friday. abc27 honors E. Ralph Woods. Originally from Newport, Woods went on to serve in United States Air Force from 1954-1958 during the Korean Conflict. Woods was killed in an accident in 1979. We salute and thank Woods for his service.
