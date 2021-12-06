Haverford Pastor’s Mission Is to Get Food and Vaccinations to Those Who Need It

Image via 6abc.

Pastor Daren Miller drives around the Haverford Township community six days a week collecting food and other necessities for his church’s food pantry, writes Ashley Johnson for 6abc.com.

As head of the Memorial Church of God in Christ, he’s made it his mission to make sure those who need it are well fed.

“I see the souls of a person. I see the need. I see the fact that anyone of us is literally just one paycheck from being on the other side of the food pantry,” Miller said.

Local businesses and community members provide the provisions.

The pantry has been running for three years but it got busier during the pandemic.

To reduce the stigma around going to a food pantry, the church has made the experience more like grocery shopping.

“When people come to the church, I want them to feel the love of Christ, so they’re treated a certain way,” Miller said.

The pantry feeds up 100 families a week and people are coming from all over the tri-state area.

Pastor Miller is also working to get the community vaccinated, partnering with Main Line Health.