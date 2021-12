MINNEAPOLIS - Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat were both legendary players for the Minnesota Twins at their positions for 15 years. They now have another title they can add to their names: They’re going to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame. Both Oliva and Kaat received the necessary 12 votes from the Golden Days Era Committee on Sunday. The group is comprised of 16 members and includes players, executives, historians and journalists. The committee exists to reconsider players from 1950-69 who might have been overlooked. The committee won’t meet again until 2026.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO