Stephens County, TX

Several Stephens County offices up for re-election, candidate filing open through Dec. 13

Candidate filing for seven Stephens County offices is open and underway, and all of the incumbents have filed for re-election in the primary election, scheduled for March 1, 2022. As of Friday, Dec. 3, the county clerk said no other candidates had filed. Local offices up for re-election in...

U.S. Department of Justice sues Texas over new political maps

Editor’s Note: This morning, the Breckenridge Texan posted an article about the 2022 primary election, including the local, state and national offices that are up for re-election, as well as an article last week about the changes that the Stephens County Tax Assessor/Elections Administrator will be making to the election software due to the Texas Legislature’s recent redistricting. As the following article from the Texas Tribune explains, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit today claiming that the redistricting violates the federal Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit could affect the Texas House and Senate races and the U.S. Senate race for Stephens County voters, and local Election Administrator Christie Latham said all changes are on-hold until she gets more information from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.
TEXAS STATE
State Rep. Glenn Rogers talks to local retired teachers group

Texas State Representative Glenn Rogers, District 60, was in Breckenridge on Thursday, Dec. 2, for several meetings with his Stephens County constituents. At noon, he addressed the Stephens County Retired School Personnel Association, reminiscing about the teachers who had an impact on his life, including his mother, who was a Graham High School history teacher for more than 20 years. Rogers went on to discuss several legislative issues of interest to the group gathered at Buckaroo Burger.
ABOUT

The Breckenridge Texan is a nonprofit community news website dedicated to our mission of providing accurate, high-quality, current, local journalism to the residents of Breckenridge, Texas, and the surrounding area, as well as to those who are interested in the region.

