Several Stephens County offices up for re-election, candidate filing open through Dec. 13

Editor’s Note: This morning, the Breckenridge Texan posted an article about the 2022 primary election, including the local, state and national offices that are up for re-election, as well as an article last week about the changes that the Stephens County Tax Assessor/Elections Administrator will be making to the election software due to the Texas Legislature’s recent redistricting. As the following article from the Texas Tribune explains, the U.S. Department of Justice filed a lawsuit today claiming that the redistricting violates the federal Voting Rights Act. The lawsuit could affect the Texas House and Senate races and the U.S. Senate race for Stephens County voters, and local Election Administrator Christie Latham said all changes are on-hold until she gets more information from the Texas Secretary of State’s Office.

TEXAS STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO