Texas State

2022 real estate forecasts vary across Texas

By Shepard Price
Plainview Daily Herald
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to Realtor.com's 2022 Housing Forecast, released Wednesday, first-time buyer demand will outmatch the inventory recovery of the national real estate market as Americans will have a better chance to find a home but will face a competitive seller's market. The year will also present a mix of housing...

www.myplainview.com

South Florida Sun Sentinel

What will 2022′s real estate market look like? A dive into supply, prices, rents and more

After a year of record price growth in the South Florida housing, what does 2022 hold? We asked experts to weigh in on a range of topics, from affordability to mortgage rates to migration and supply and demand. Home prices will grow, but slower than the past year Experts predict that prices for homes should increase, but not at the record pace they did over the past year and a half. “We don’t ...
MIAMI, FL
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The Best Suburb For City-Like Living

Americans are on the move. One piece of evidence for this is a rise in housing prices in places where many Americans are moving. According to the carefully watched S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Index, home prices rose 19.5% in September compared to the same month last year. In some cities, the figure is above 25% Among […]
REAL ESTATE
KXLY

The 10 Hottest U.S. Cities for Buying and Selling Homes in 2022

Have your eye on a new house out west? You’re not the only one. The mountainous western states are well-represented in Realtor.com’s new ranking of the hottest housing markets in 2022: Salt Lake City, Boise and Spokane are the top three cities, and Seattle is also in the top 10.
SPOKANE, WA
Money

Daily Mortgage Rates Stick Above 3.6% | December 10, 2021

Today's average rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is 3.619%, a decrease of 0.034 percentage points from yesterday. The 30-year refinance rate is also lower, coming in at 3.786%. Mortgage interest rates were down slightly across almost all loan types and remain near historic lows. Borrowers with strong credit planning...
REAL ESTATE
bostonagentmagazine.com

Home prices hit a record high as supply drops to a record low

Home prices have hit a record high as supply has reached a record low. Despite those challenges, there are signs the market continues to shift toward more seasonable norms, according to a new Redfin report. Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather said demand seems to be returning to “a slowdown trend...
BUSINESS
moneyandmarkets.com

Housing Market Won’t Crash Soon — Buyers Should Do This

Housing prices are soaring in many parts of the country. Based on the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller U.S. National Home Price Index, prices in Phoenix are up more than 33% in the past year. In Tampa, the increase was 27.7%, and Miami reported price gains of 25.2%. Nationally, the 20-city composite posted a 19.1% year-over-year gain.
REAL ESTATE
Wave of Long Island

Unfiltered Real Estate

There, I said it. The residents of Belle Harbor and Neponsit were recently blindsided by a government plan that includes reconstructing and expanding the existing dunes on the beach while promising more security to homeowners. As a result, obstructive and cumbersome ramps allowing handicapped folks to surmount these giant structures will be required by law. The community has been staunchly opposed to much of the dune portion of the project. The fierce opposition has been to the proposed switchback ramping systems that will force all beachgoers to traverse hundreds of feet of meandering ramps just to get to and from the sand, as well as the proposed handicapped pathway connecting all these ramps. Many believe however that the pathway’s true purpose is to connect the Rockaway Boardwalk with Riis Park. As a result, this quiet residential neighborhood will now be connecting the two crowded popular destinations that were each designed for the masses. If the fundamental need for this contentious pathway is truly to provide access to the ramping systems rather than connecting the two destinations, then by simply eliminating the dunes we can solve both problems.
REAL ESTATE
Miami Herald

Buy or rent a home in South Florida? Real estate experts have the answer

Contemplating whether to buy or rent a home in South Florida? Three real estate experts say you should rent since they anticipate eventual price decreases on houses for sale. Residents of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties would be better off renting now and saving to buy later after steep housing prices, already softening in certain cities, further decline. That’s according to the latest Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University’s quarterly report released Wednesday comparing the costs of buying and renting.
FLORIDA STATE
probuilder.com

Zillow's 2022 Housing Predictions

The housing market for 2022 will sustain high demand and a strong sellers market from the year prior, predicts Zillow, but home prices will gradually decelerate after peaking in 2021. Though most market conditions will remain the same into the new year, buyers may begin to see less competition as prices grow at a much slower pace.
REAL ESTATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Chapin Fish and Jared Kelly of Brockman Real Estate offer an exquisite property with breathtaking views, a fine manor house and a strong sense of history. Transformations – Designer...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
bostonnews.net

United States Real Estate Market is Forecasted to be more than US$ 1,751 Billion by the end of year 2027

Renub Reserch latest report, titled "United States Real Estate Market by Segments (Private, Public) Construction, Category (Residential & Non- Residential), Company Analysis, Forecast" the United States Real Estate Market is expected to reach US$ 1,751 Billion by 2027. Globally the real estate sector is the most recognized industry. In the United States, the real estate industry has been a big business generating billions of dollars in revenue annually. There are ample openings for entrepreneurs to turn a profit. Hence, Real estate plays an essential role in the U.S. economy. Moreover, real estate accounts for a significant portion of all economic activity at the aggregate level, and changes in the real estate market also have broader effects on the economy.
REAL ESTATE
njbmagazine.com

The ‘Great Resignation’ Sparking Real Estate Dreams Across US

While homeownership is important to many Americans, they are no longer confined to their previously held beliefs about where home can or has to be. Thanks to the “Great Resignation,” the movement of people leaving the workforce during the pandemic, many Americans don’t feel tethered to just one place anymore. In fact, 41% of employed Americans would be willing to take a pay cut or accept a new job with a lower salary in order to move to a more affordable location, according to the latest survey from Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy company.
REAL ESTATE
wgvunews.org

Commercial Real Estate Insiders

Our commercial real estate update features Tony Pearson, True North RE, a 2021 year in review. Shelley Irwin is the host and producer for The WGVU Morning Show, a newsmagazine talk-show format on the local NPR affiliate Monday through Friday. The show, broadcast from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. features a wide variety of local and national newsmakers, plus special features.
REAL ESTATE

