2022 real estate forecasts vary across Texas

There, I said it. The residents of Belle Harbor and Neponsit were recently blindsided by a government plan that includes reconstructing and expanding the existing dunes on the beach while promising more security to homeowners. As a result, obstructive and cumbersome ramps allowing handicapped folks to surmount these giant structures will be required by law. The community has been staunchly opposed to much of the dune portion of the project. The fierce opposition has been to the proposed switchback ramping systems that will force all beachgoers to traverse hundreds of feet of meandering ramps just to get to and from the sand, as well as the proposed handicapped pathway connecting all these ramps. Many believe however that the pathway’s true purpose is to connect the Rockaway Boardwalk with Riis Park. As a result, this quiet residential neighborhood will now be connecting the two crowded popular destinations that were each designed for the masses. If the fundamental need for this contentious pathway is truly to provide access to the ramping systems rather than connecting the two destinations, then by simply eliminating the dunes we can solve both problems.

REAL ESTATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO