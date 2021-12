Casper cowgirl Hadley Furnival is in Las Vegas this week to compete in the World Junior Finals Rodeo. She is in the breakaway roping event and had a time of 2.67 in the first round which placed her 11th out of 104 contestants. She also was in the barrel racing event and finished out of the top 20 as the horse stumbled a bit at the beginning of the run. Furnival will be up again on Sunday in both events and the top 15 will make the short-go on Monday.

CASPER, WY ・ 8 DAYS AGO