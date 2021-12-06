WWE Monday Night RAW returning to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — WWE Monday Night Raw will be returning to Columbus early in 2022.
The show will be headed to Nationwide Arena, Feb. 28, and feature WWE Champion Big E versus Kevin Owens versus Seth Rollins versus Bobby Lashley.
Other matches include Bianca Belair versus RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and RAW tag team Champions RK-Bro.
