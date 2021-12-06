ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Monday Night RAW returning to Columbus

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AAS6V_0dFGWDCu00

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — WWE Monday Night Raw will be returning to Columbus early in 2022.

The show will be headed to Nationwide Arena, Feb. 28, and feature WWE Champion Big E versus Kevin Owens versus Seth Rollins versus Bobby Lashley.

Columbus Zoo great ape honored in award-winning play

Other matches include Bianca Belair versus RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and RAW tag team Champions RK-Bro.

Tickets go on sale Dec. 10 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon slaps Raw Superstar

Vince McMahon, the CEO and Chairman of WWE, is considered to be one of the biggest names in the professional wrestling industry. In addition to being a wrestling promoter and a businessman, McMahon is also often seen performing inside the WWE ring. While we haven’t seen him in action as a professional wrestler for a long time now, but he makes sporadic appearances to cut promos.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Randy Orton Breaks Monday Night RAW Record

Kane – (436 Matches) Chris Jericho – (420 Matches) Triple H – (377 Matches) John Cena – (373 Matches) Orton’s accomplishment was also acknowledged by his wife Kim, who took to her Twitter page to share the following photo:. You can keep up with all your wrestling news right here...
WWE
UPI News

WWE 'Raw': Kevin Owens tricks Seth Rollins, The Miz and Maryse return

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Kevin Owens was able to earn a spot in Seth Rollins' championship match and The Miz returned alongside his wife Maryse on WWE Raw. Owens faced WWE Champion Big E in the main event on Monday. Owens, earlier in the night, lied to Rollins about how WWE official Adam Pearce said that if he won his match, he would get to face Big E along with Rollins at the Day 1 pay-per-view event on New Year's Day.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
wrestlingrumors.net

VIDEO: Roman Reigns And Seth Rollins Face Off After Monday Night Raw

That’s a big deal. There are certain groups of wrestlers who are going to get some extra notice no matter what they do. At the same time, there are some things that they can do which extend even beyond their normal actions. You don’t get to see these happen very often, but one of them took place after the cameras stopped rolling following this week’s Monday Night Raw.
WWE
iheart.com

More Details About Jeff Hardy's WWE Release Revealed: Report

Additional details regarding former World Champion Jeff Hardy's release from WWE have been reported. Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer reports Hardy was ordered and refused to attend rehab following an incident at a WWE house show on December 4. Hardy was reportedly aware that he'd be punished in some way...
WWE
PWMania

Updated WWE RAW Preview For Tonight

WWE has announced two new title matches for tonight’s RAW episode. Tonight’s RAW will see WWE United States Champion Damian Priest defend the strap against Apollo Crews, who will have Commander Azeez at ringside. WWE has also announced that RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle will defend against Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler on tonight’s RAW. This will be a rematch from the October 25 RAW.
WWE
f4wonline.com

Two title matches announced for WWE Raw

A pair of title matches are set for tonight's episode of Raw. WWE has announced that the United States Championship and Raw Tag Team titles will both be on the line on Raw tonight. Damian Priest will defend his United States title against Apollo Crews, while Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode will challenge RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) for the Raw Tag Team titles.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bianca Belair
Person
Bobby Lashley
Person
Kevin Owens
Person
Becky Lynch
Person
Seth Rollins
firstsportz.com

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch suffers a massive loss in a dark match

Becky Lynch has been on a dream run since she returned to the company at WWE Summerslam 2021. Moments after returning, post her maternity break, The Man pinned the EST of WWE in 26 seconds to become the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Since then, Lynch has been a Champion. Currently she holds the Raw Women’s Championship, after a title exchange segment involving Charlotte Flair.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Adds Title Match To RAW Tonight

Vince McMahon’s company is carrying on with their plans for the rest of the year. They are also very well aware that a big viewership number is preferred for tonight’s episode of RAW. So, they added a title match. WWE announced that Damian Priest will defend the United States Title...
WWE
411mania.com

Hall’s WWE Raw Review 11.29.21

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We’re on the way to Day 1, which hasn’t actually been mentioned on the show so far. As for this week, we have the return of Edge, who will probably set up his next match. Other than that, Big E. is facing Kevin Owens, as we are setting up what should be (at least) a triple threat title match at the pay per view. Let’s get to it.
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

WWE Mocks The Recent Releases On Monday’s RAW

WWE appeared to mock some of the recent releases during Monday’s episode of RAW. During a contract signing that involved Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for their match for the RAW Women’s Championship that will be taking place on next week’s episode of RAW, Liv Morgan told Becky Lynch the following,
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Raw#Columbus Zoo#Wwe Champion#Combat#Wcmh#Nationwide Arena#Raw Women#Champions Rk Bro#Nexstar Media Inc
PWMania

Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE will hold Raw from UBS Arena in Long Island, NY this Monday night. WrestleTix noted on Twitter the show has sold 5,075 tickets and there are 2,094 left. WWE Champion Big E will face Kevin Owens in a non-title match.
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Monday Night Raw Star Not Happy With Survivor Series Match

Can you blame her? We are less than a week removed from WWE Survivor Series and the show did not seem to inspire the fans as much as it has in previous years. The main story of the show was the battle between Monday Night Raw and SmackDown for brand supremacy. This included a pair of Survivor Series matches, and one participant does not seem thrilled with how her match was set up.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE RAW Preview For Tonight: Edge To Return, Two Matches Announced

Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. RAW will mark WWE’s debut at the new venue on Long Island. There’s no word on if SmackDown Superstars will be appearing tonight but some are advertised as the dark main event listed is Drew McIntyre, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

Video: Maryse Returns To RAW With The Miz, Edge Acknowledges AEW Promo On RAW

Edge referenced a recent much-talked-about AEW Dynamite segment during tonight’s WWE RAW episode. Tonight’s RAW from Long Island saw The Rated R Superstar make his return to WWE TV, his first appearance since being sent to the red brand in the WWE Draft this past October, and his first appearance since defeating Seth Rollins in a Hell In a Cell match at WWE Crown Jewel on October 21.
WWE
411mania.com

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW Includes Return of Edge

WWE has announced the lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE RAW, which will include the return of Edge to the red brand after he was drafted there. The show emanates from the UBS Arena in Long Island. * Big E vs. Kevin Owens. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. *...
WWE
f4wonline.com

The Miz & Maryse return to WWE TV on Raw

Both The Miz and Maryse returned to WWE television tonight, confronting Edge. Edge was in the ring talking about being back on Raw when The Miz, with Maryse, made their return. The two exchanged words with Edge eventually challenging The Miz to fight. Miz acted like he was about to engage, but instead said no and exited the ring.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Monday Night RAW Live Results, Your Feedback And Viewing Party

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Elmont, NY. Our live coverage starts at 8pm ET. * WWE Champion Big E vs. Kevin Owens in a non-title match. * Seth Rollins vs. Finn Balor. * WWE Hall...
WWE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy