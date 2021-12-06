Up to speed: Cantigny Park hosting cyclocross national championships this week

WHEATON, Ill. – Lees-McRae College Head Cycling Coach Tim Hall announces the eight student-athletes that will be competing for the Bobcats at the 2021 USA Cycling Cyclocross National Championships in Wheaton, Illinois on December 9-10. Seven male cyclists and one female cyclist will make up the Lees-McRae team who will look to improve on the team's sixth-overall finish at the 2018 CX National Championships.

